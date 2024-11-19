The Gilded Age's Louisa Jacobson reunites with Harry Richardson on the season 3 set

Louisa Jacobson is "back at it" as she resumes filming on season three of The Gilded Age. Sharing a slew of photos from the set in Rhode Island, the actress posed alongside her co-star and on-screen love interest, Harry Richardson, on Monday.

Yet to transform into their characters – Marian Brook and Larry Russell – the duo wandered around The Elms, an opulent Newport mansion that serves as parts of the Russell family residence.

Louisa Jacobson and Harry Richardson reunited in Newport (Instagram)

For fans of The Gilded Age, their reunion suggests that we're getting more scenes between Marian and Larry, who finally got together at the end of season two. In an emotional moment, Larry finally gave in to his feelings and kissed Marian, after walking her home from the opera.

Speaking with Collider, Louisa noted that the duo's romance "makes a lot of sense" as they're both "modern thinkers" and "artistically minded" individuals.

The duo wandered around The Elms, which serves as parts of the Russell family home (Instagram)

Reflecting on the infamous finale kiss, she said: "It's just been building up in the last couple of interactions they've had, and finally, at the end of the night, it's that moment, right when she's rung the bell to go home.

"I don't think it's the kind of thing where she's totally caught off guard and can't believe he kissed her. She knew she wanted it, and she's really, finally happy that she has permission to look at him openly and romantically."

Now that Marian and Larry are venturing into relationship territory, they'll likely have new obstacles to face in season three. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Executive producer and writer Sonja Warfield teased: "Relationships had their challenges in 1884, and they do today.

"The modern challenges aren't that different from those challenges. Yes, we're rooting for them. But everything will be complicated."

While fans are desperately waiting for the next instalment, Carrie Coon – aka Bertha Russell – has shared an encouraging update. During a chat with Screen Rantthis month, the actress said: "We're shooting it right now, honey. So, hopefully, we'll be wrapping up by January, and then they'll do all their CGI business and get it out to the people.

"But we're having a great time. It's a great group of people, and I'm having a ball doing it. I'm headed to Newport next week for more mansion time. So it's great."

Carrie Coon said that filming for season three will wrap in January 2025 (Heyday Productions)

Joining HELLO! for an exclusive interview, producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield revealed that season three will also explore more of the relationship between sisters, Ada Forte (played by Cynthia Nixon) and Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski).

"We'll see more differences in the dynamics of the relationship between Agnes and Ada," Salli shared at the Bafta TV Tea Party.

Christine Baranski as Agnes and Cynthia Nixon as Ada in The Gilded Age (HBO)

Fellow producer Gareth Naeme also weighed in, sharing that season three will feature "more" of "all the things I think the fans loved in season two".

"I hope the fans will love the next season. We're doing the stories we wanted to tell," he explained, confirming there would be more of the "beautiful production value and the amazing costumes" which received Emmy nominations.