Giovanni Pernice applauds Amanda Abbington for speaking out in new tell-all interview

Giovanni Pernice has shared his side of the story, following the BBC's probe into his teaching methods on Strictly Come Dancing. Appearing on Tuesday's episode of Lorraine, the 34-year-old joined Christine Lampard for a tell-all interview.

Giovanni Pernice opened up on Lorraine (Shutterstock)

Stating that he was "relieved" the investigation had concluded, Giovanni commended his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington for speaking out. The duo, who were teamed up on the 2023 series, went their separate ways after Amanda left Strictly on medical grounds.

In the months that followed, the Sherlock actress made allegations against Giovanni, telling the BBC that she had been subject to a "toxic environment" and "inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying".

Giovanni was cleared of 11 allegations while six were upheld by the BBC (Shutterstock)

An investigation was subsequently launched, with the organisation reviewing footage from Giovanni and Amanda's rehearsals. The results were released in September 2024.

"From my certain point of view, I'm relieved the fact that the most serious allegations were thrown out. Yes six has been upheld but 11 hasn't been upheld, which is again, the most serious were not," Giovanni told Christine.

"When it comes to the ones upheld we got some allegation of verbal bullying, as we say, I adapt with the person that will go in front of me, and vice versa."

During the interview, Giovanni recalled that there had been no signs of difficulty in his initial rehearsals with Amanda, and called her a "brilliant" and "unbelieable" dancer. Reflecting on her decision to file a complaint with the BBC, the Italian star added that it was right for her to do so.

Giovanni called Amanda Abbington a "brilliant" and "unbelievable dancer" (Guy Levy)

“I’m not against the fact that the investigation started in the first place, because literally everybody, if they’ve got (a) problem, they should go and talk to someone, to production in this case. So I think she did the right thing," he admitted.

While Giovanni noted that Amanda should have voiced her concerns, he did not agree that his teaching methods could be considered as "bullying".

Giovanni insisted that his teaching methods could not be considered as "bullying" (BBC/Ray Burniston)

"The investigation didn't find me a bully and this is why I feel relief now, it's important to put that straight. Bully is a big word. There's a difference between being a bully and caring about what you do," he continued.

Asked if he would return to Strictly, Giovanni hasn't rule anything out. "At the moment I'm just very focused on Dancing with the Stars Italy," he replied. "I've got a tour coming up in January so I'm definitely coming back to the UK. And then, who knows? Never say never."

Giovanni told Christine Lampard that everyone needs to "move on" (Shutterstock)

Towards the end of the interview, Giovanni reiterated that it was time for everyone to "move on" now that the BBC investigation has ended.

"The most important thing is to accept what is in the report and move on with our lives because otherwise we'll go in a circle that is never going to finish," the dancer declared.