Giovanni Pernice 'quits' Strictly Come Dancing: BBC responds to reports

In a significant shake-up for BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, Giovanni Pernice is reportedly hanging up his dance shoes to pursue new television opportunities.

This news emerges amidst ongoing discussions about his intense training style, which has been a subject of controversy.

Giovanni, known for his charismatic performances and rigorous discipline, has been a fixture on the show, dazzling audiences with his talent.

His rumoured departure marks the end of an era in which he clinched the Strictly trophy in 2021 and reached the finals an impressive four times.

The buzz around Giovanni's exit gained momentum following a leaked BBC internal memo that conspicuously omitted his name from the 2024 lineup of professional dancers.

This absence has fueled speculation and confirmed for many that Giovanni is setting his sights beyond the dance floor.

Reports indicate that Giovanni's decision was influenced by the intense scrutiny he faced over his partnership with actress Amanda Abbington last season.

Their collaboration ended abruptly when Amanda withdrew from the competition in October, later citing mild post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the demanding rehearsals.

Despite the controversies, the BBC appears to have been supportive of Giovanni, reportedly offering him a new contract in a bid to retain his talents.

However, Giovanni's ambitions seem to lean towards exploring broader horizons in the television landscape.

A BBC spokesperson has stated, "The Professional Dancers for 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2024 will be announced in due course."

This official comment suggests that while Giovanni's departure is not yet confirmed by the network, plans for the upcoming season are still under wraps.

HELLO! Has contacted Giovanni’s reps for comment.

This transition comes at a tumultuous time for Giovanni, following public and backstage challenges.

Earlier this year, Amanda Abbington's request to access backstage footage of her training sessions with Giovanni hinted at possible legal actions, suggesting the severity of their off-screen drama.