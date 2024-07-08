Giovanni Pernice supported by two new Strictly stars amid Amanda Abbington investigation

Giovanni Pernice has received support from his Strictly co-stars. The dancer – who is currently under investigation for his teaching style – will work with Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse on a dance class in September.

The announcement was made by Giovanni's official dance company, Ballando. An Instagram post "Well…it wouldn't be fair to only have 2 of the judges would it. So excited to announce that none other than @craigrevel and @motsimabuse will be joining us for an afternoon of dance fun on the 29th September!"

"Full details (inc venue and dance styles) will be announced in the coming week when booking will also open."

Giovanni Pernice will not return to Strictly Come Dancing this year (Shutterstock)

Delighting fans, many commended Craig and Motsi for supporting their former colleague. "This is fabulous to see the other two judges supporting Gio," replied one. "Brilliant news. Fabulous to see their support. I think Craig should teach the Charleston...!" added another.

Back in June, it was announced that Giovanni would not be returning to Strictly, after his name was left out of the professionals line-up for 2024.

The 33-year-old is currently at the centre of a BBC investigation after his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington, revealed that she had received a PTSD diagnosis from her time on the show.

Following suggestions that Giovanni and Amanda had feuded behind the scenes, it was reported that Amanda had asked for the footage from their dance rehearsals after finding him "nasty" to work with.

Giovanni with Amanda Abbington (BBC/Ray Burniston)

In light of the investigation, Giovanni has since shared a post defending himself. On June 16, he wrote: "To my fans and followers. Every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media.

"As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false. I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth. As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.

"I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – you messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name."