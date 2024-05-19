Girl, 10, 'proud' to donate hair to cancer charity

Lexie Warwick-Oliver, from Cleckheaton, said she is "proud" of herself [PA Media]

A 10-year-old girl has said she feels "proud" after cutting off 13in (33cm) of her hair to make a wig for a young person with cancer.

Lexie Warwick-Oliver, from Cleckheaton, had the chop on Saturday at the Absolute Curls salon in Horsforth.

Her hair will be posted to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their hair to cancer or other conditions.

Lexie, who has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), said: "I felt a bit nervous having it at first, but I really like my hair now and I'm really relieved it is over and done with."

Her mother, Jess, 35, added: "It's very difficult for Lexie to let anybody touch her because of her autism, so we did struggle a bit today, but we got through it."

Lexie will receive a certificate from the charity to congratulate her for her efforts.

In 2021, the youngster cut off 16in (40cm) of hair, which was also donated to the charity, as well as raising £500 to support the daughter of a family friend who had leukaemia.

It took Lexie three years to grow out her hair again so that she had enough to cut to be turned into a wig.

Alongside the haircut, she has been trying to raise money for sensory items for those with additional needs at Howard Park Community School, including bubble lights, fidget spinners and space blankets, as she has first-hand experience of the benefits.

"They make me feel better, more regulated and calmer," she said.

She has already raised close to £300 of her £500 target, which she said she is "really happy" about.

"Hopefully we'll raise more money to help more and more people at my school," she added.

A message Lexie said she wants to share with those who have autism or ADHD is: "Don't let anyone try to stop you from achieving your goals.

"Ignore them and keep going towards your goal."

