Girl, 4, inspires children's book on allergies

A four-year-old girl with food allergies has inspired an author to write a book to help other children with intolerances.

Willow, from York, is allergic to milk, eggs, soya and wheat, which her parents discovered after noticing she had developed skin problems aged 11 months.

Mum Rachel West said this made the weening process "very hard", with the family "frightened" to give Willow regular foods.

Author and family friend Sylvia Buck has written rhyming verse Willow Come to Tea? in the hope of raising awareness among children and their parents.

The book aims to explain to young children what a food allergy is and how to avoid potential dangers.

Ms Buck is a friend of Willow's grandfather, who bought two copies of her previous book for his grandchildren.

She told the BBC: "When I signed them and they we given to the children - and Rachel saw them, she said I wish someone would write a book about allergies."

Ms Buck said she had "not a lot" of knowledge about the subject and started to research allergies online.

She said: "I thought, we need to do something, write a book, get the message out there to raise awareness and see if we can just help all these kids."

'We were frightened'

As well as skin issues, Willow's parents noticed she was not eating or sleeping properly, and was crying all the time.

They took her to the doctor numerous times before she was eventually referred to a skin specialist.

Ms West said: "We changed materials she was wearing, we changed the formula, we changed the flooring in the house, the grass outside.

"We did eventually see a dermatologist who did the allergy skin prick test."

It was then confirmed that Willow was allergic to milk, eggs, soya and wheat.

Ms West said: "We were frightened to give her things, we had no idea what was coming and it's ongoing.

"There are so many people out there unrecognised for living with allergies, which is where the book's come from.

"We want to make more awareness, we want people to understand allergies more, we want people to learn a bit more about what people have to live with."

She said Willow's allergies had completely changed their lives and she was frustrated by a lack of understanding about the impact they could have.

"Even a day out with the kids - we have to be cautious."

Willow said drinking milk would make her feel "poorly", adding she hoped the book would help "raise awareness".

Recalling her conversations with Willow as she began writing the book, Ms Buck said: "It was really strange hearing a child talking about foods that we eat, you know fresh fruit and vegetables, not pizzas and burgers - which a lot of young kids have.

"She's grown up on adult food really.

"It's really important to get the message out there to say there's nothing wrong with these kids, they just can't eat what everybody else can eat."

All proceeds from sales of the book will go to the Allergy UK charity.

