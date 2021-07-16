Run, don't walk — Girlfriend Collective is finally shipping to Canada again and everything is 20% off

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Canadians, rejoice! After more than a year, Girlfriend Collective has resumed shipping to Canada.

Canadian athleticwear lovers, rejoice! After more than a year of shipping exclusively to the U.S. due to COVID-19, Girlfriend Collective is shipping to Canada (and the U.K.) again and are giving you 20% of everything to celebrate.

The popular activewear brand made a name for itself in 2017 as one of the only truly inclusive and ethically-made clothing retailers on the market. They carry all their items — from bright compressive leggings to bodysuits and sports bras — in size XXS to 6XL, all while diverting plastic from landfills, saving water and reducing carbon emissions.

Of course, the full retail price is hardly a turn-off when it comes to supporting body diversity and caring for the earth, but we love a good deal. It's the perfect time to stock up on our favourite pieces, or give some new ones a try. To welcome Canadians back, Girlfriend Collective is currently offering 20 per cent off everything — no code necessary (discount will be applied at checkout)!

Take a peek at our top 12 items from Girlfriend Collective below!

Paloma Bra (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

The Paloma Bra is one of their most popular styles and comes in a range of colours, from neutrals like black and grey to bright hues like horizon and geranium. It's their most supportive bra that's both full-coverage and flattering.

SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $30 (originally $38)

Topanga Bra (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

This bra is part sports bra, part crop top and perfect to take you from workouts to brunch with pals. It features a high neck and a low back, with adjustable criss-cross straps at the back to suit every body type.

SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $30 (originally $38)

R&R Recharge Short (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

Get some major R&R in the brand's Recharge Short perfect for lounging and recharging. The shorts are made from 91% recycled plastic bottles and 9% spandex, and feature on-seam pockets and an adjustable drawstring.

SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $38 (originally $48)

R&R Lounge Bike Short (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

Take the '90s trend into lounge land with these ultra-soft lounge shorts ideal for relaxation. These are like your go-to plane leggings, but for hotter temperatures.

SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $38 (originally $48)

R&R Hoodie (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

This buttery soft, lightweight and stretchy (but not baggy!) hoodie promises to become part of your go-to loungewear wardrobe. It's cozy enough to sleep in but cut enough to wear in public, too.

SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $54 (originally $68)

Skort (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

Simple, streamlined and super functional, say goodbye to workout leggings and hello to your new high-rise active skirt. The fabric is soft and sweat-wicking, and features built-in shorts with mesh pockets for your necessities. Plus, it's adorable.

SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $46 (originally $58)

Bike Unitard (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

The Bike Unitard is a bike short-length compressive unitard with a scoop neck, low back and build-in bra. It's an outfit all in one!

SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $62 (originally $78)

Cropped Sweatshirt (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

Part of an adorable and cozy set, this cropped sweatshirt is perfect for wearing with high-waist bottoms. It's plush on the inside, and soft and structured on the outside.

SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $54 (originally $68)

High-Rise Pocket Legging (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

Compressive, squat proof and ultra-high rise, these leggings are made with double side pockets and are fully recyclable.

SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $62 (originally $78)

FLOAT Seamless High-Rise Legging (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

The brand designed these leggings for that next-to-nothing feeling. Perfect for hot days, these pants are sweat-wicking and quick-drying, as well as totally squat proof.

SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $54 (originally $68)

Seamless Maternity Bike Short (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

Girlfriend Collective took their classic bike short and fitted it for your growing bump. They're made from recycled fishing nets and feature the same lightweight, flexible fit as their maternity legging.

SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $46 (originally $58)

High-Rise Bike Short (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

Made from compressive fabric, these high-rise bike shorts don't ride up and promise to keep you tucked in and supported throughout your workout.

SHOP IT: Girlfriend Collective, $38 (originally $48)

