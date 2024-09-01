Girlfriend defended online for refusing to let boyfriend pick her up from dentist

Girlfriend defended online for refusing to let her boyfriend come to her dentist appointment (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A girlfriend has been defended online after she refused to let her boyfriend pick her up from her dentist appointment.

In a post on Reddit’s popular confession forum, Am I The A**hole, the 21-year-old woman aired her grievances wondering whether anonymous users thought her decision was justified.

She started by explaining how she lives with her 23-year-old boyfriend of two-and-a-half years.

After a recent trip to the dentist, the Reddit user discovered she had an infection in her tooth and therefore needed to get it pulled out. She scheduled her appointment and asked her boyfriend if he could pick her up since she’d be on laughing gas following the procedure.

“My boyfriend said he was supposed to go on a hike with his mother and sister on Monday but told me he’d double check if it was still a plan because they haven’t talked about it in a while,” the Redditor wrote.

“Two days pass and he tells me neither of them have answered his calls or texts about it and said he’d be able to drive me and take care of me at home,” she added.

However, just days before the appointment, the Redditor said her boyfriend backed out, arguing his sister and his mom still wanted to go hiking.

Because her partner could no longer pick her up, the original poster was forced to ask her friend if she could drive her. Unfortunately, her friend said she couldn’t.

“I told my boyfriend that he was the only one who would be able to drive me to the dentist except for my father who lives an hour away from us and would be impracticable for him to drive an hour just to pick me up from the dentist,” the Reddit user noted.

Rather than offering alternative options, the Redditor’s boyfriend told her that his family wasn’t fond of her.

“My boyfriend told me his family already doesn’t like me and thinks I’m stealing him from them and that him canceling to pick me up from the dentist will only make it worse,” she confessed.

“I was extremely upset at him and told him his family can go on a hike any other day but my tooth has been hurting so bad and it’s an emergency I just want some relief and I can’t reschedule because my antibiotics will run out before the next appointment,” the Reddit writer continued.

Her boyfriend didn’t take her argument lightly. In fact, according to her, he “threw a huge fit” and said she should be able to drive herself home, claiming that, if he were in her situation, he would be capable.

When she then said she would ask her dad to drive her, she said her boyfriend told her he would do it.

But the Redditor was no longer interested in having him drive her.

“I explained I didn’t want him to take me anymore because he argued his family would be mad at him and me for canceling his hike, and that my father would be ok with taking me as I’m his daughter and he cares for me,” she said.

Questioning her decision, the original writer asked her fellow Reddit users for their opinion.

Was she in the wrong for requesting his assistance and then denying it? Or was her boyfriend the one at fault for his reaction?

Most readers seemed to side with the girlfriend.

“He promised to take you, then he cancelled. The hike was obviously not that important, if neither mother nor sister bothered to reply for days, and screened his calls,” one person pointed out.

Another said: “He needs to learn what it means to be in a relationship. Sometimes s*** happens and you have to make sacrifices when your partner needs to be taken care of.”

“I would not want to be involved with a man who puts his hike over my medical procedures,” one blunt reader wrote.

Someone lse chimed in: “Your BF’s priorities make it clear that this relationship is not the one for you. If my GF were in pain, I’d happily blow off a hike to help her.”