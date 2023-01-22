Does Givenchy's viral 'mood ring' lipstick live up to the hype? I tried it to find out

I tried the Givenchy Rouge Interdit Vinyl Color Enhancing Lipstick - 16 Noir Revelateur.

Would you purchase a lipstick without knowing its colour?

TikToker @adammitch.real asked her followers the same question when she tried the Givenchy Rouge Interdit Vinyl Color Enhancing Lipstick in 16 Noir Revelateur ($44 CAD/$34 USD) in a recent video.

The lipstick has since gone viral online, claiming to deliver a unique colour-changing pigment on everyone who tries it — so I decided to put it to the test.

Givenchy Rouge Interdit Vinyl Color Enhancing Lipstick - 16 Noir Revelateur. (Photo via Sephora)

$44 CAD/$34 USD at Sephora

Sephora describes this innovative lip product as a black lipstick that's designed to react to the pH of your lips. As a result, it will deliver a unique colour on everyone, which can range in shade from a sheer berry to a deep plum.

The Givenchy Rouge Interdit Vinyl Color Enhancing Lipstick is infused with ingredients such as black rose oil, which provides long-lasting hydration and comfort. Once applied, your lips should instantly appear fuller, smoother, and denser, featuring maximized colour. This lipstick also claims to blur imperfections and reflect light for a dreamy pout.

But, is it worth the $44 CAD price tag? I wanted to see what all the hype was about, so I decided to give it a try myself.

First impressions

As one of the top-trending makeup products of the moment, I knew had to give it a fair try to see if this lipstick would actually work for me. After experiencing the product in person, I had a few mixed feelings at first glance.

I immediately noticed that the packaging the lipstick comes in looks and feels super luxe. It features a case with a satin ribbon inspired by the iconic house's fashion designs. However, the colour of the product itself looked quite daunting for someone who is used to playing around with nude or baby pink lipstick shades.

Trying out a black lipstick designed to adjust to the pH of your lips seemed a little out of my comfort zone but I was willing to give it a shot.

Since I apply lipstick as the final step to my makeup routine- and it's recommended to apply on clean lips- I made sure my lips were free from any product so I could authentically experience the magic of the Givenchy Rouge Interdit Vinyl Color Enhancing Lipstick.

Before (natural lips; image taken in natural, direct sunlight)

After a few swipes, I was pleasantly surprised to see that it left me with a light berry shade on my lips. Not only was I a fan of the colour, but it also felt comfortable, was non-sticky, and looked glossy.

To me, this felt more like a pigmented balm rather than a lipstick. It also delivered what I thought looked more like a juicy stain than full-coverage colour.

Overall, it looked like a surprisingly natural shade on my lips and it truly did deliver a high-shine finish.

After applying the Givenchy Rouge Interdit Vinyl Color Enhancing Lipstick (image taken in natural, direct sunlight)

What others are saying

Reviews surrounding the viral lipstick have been pouring in across retailer platforms and social media.

One Sephora user didn't understand what all of the hype was about after hearing rave reviews on TikTok, while a separate user called the product an "expensive lip gloss." Another review claimed that the product did not change colour once applied.

However, 5-star Sephora reviews of the product highlighted the moisturizing power of the lipstick as well as the natural colour it provided. One user described the product as being, "legit chefs kiss."

On TikTok, popular makeup artist @mikaylanogueira ended up loving the Givenchy Rouge Interdit Vinyl Color Enhancing Lipstick, calling it the most beautiful lipstick she's ever seen. She also stated that, on her, it came out to a "your lips but better" shade.

Verdict

I originally thought this lipstick was going to be a gimmick, but I ended up loving the end result! However, I would categorize the overall product as more of a balm as opposed to a lipstick.

It delivered a sheer, glossy berry colour that felt hydrating, yet comfortable on the lips, all the while leaving them looking more full and plump. As a result, it actually did end up looking like a "my lips but better" shade.

Sephora's suggested recommended use involves applying the product on clean lips for the best colour payoff. However, in addition to wearing it on its own, you can also wear it on top of your favourite lipstick shade because the product will help enrich the original colour and add shine.

After applying the Givenchy Rouge Interdit Vinyl Color Enhancing Lipstick (image not taken in direct sunlight)

Although I ended up liking the product, the only downside was the $44 price tag. There was a chance I wouldn't like the colour of the lipstick once applied, so this purchase was a true gamble.

The Givenchy Rouge Interdit Vinyl Color Enhancing Lipstick is a fun new makeup find if you're interested in testing out the trendy product for yourself. However, I would pass on it if you prefer to spend your money on a lip product whose colour payoff isn't such a guessing game, so you know you'll love and use it.

