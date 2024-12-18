The glamorous style formula that Grace Dent will be serving on Masterchef

If revenge is a dish best served cold, then Greg Wallace must currently be feeling as though he’s crunching on an ice cube. After all, there can be few better ways to get one’s own back on a man who criticised “middle class women of a certain age” than by replacing him with one.

The BBC has just announced that the Masterchef judge of almost twenty years’ standing is to be replaced by Grace Dent, the 51 year-old food critic whose wit is as sharp as a Sabatier.

Dent’s career might ensure she’s middle class now, but her roots are proudly working class. “Don’t make me play Working Class Top Trumps with you because I’ll win,” she wrote in a newspaper column in 2013, detailing how as a child she went to the local comp, owned a Staffy, holidayed in Tenerife and grew up with no books in the house bar those by Jackie Collins. “Nowadays I can afford Le Creuset, but you can’t opt out of being working class,” she added. “It’s in your bones.”

It’s also – joyfully – in her wardrobe. Her style could be defined as “modern matriarch”, in the sense that it has its lineage in the sort of strong, feisty working class women who can always be relied upon to get stuff done, and can equally be relied upon to look glamorous while they do it – however busy they might be.

Dent’s style choices are that of a glamorous but busy woman - BBC/PA

While upper class women might hide away their curves or eat so timorously little as not to have any, this is not the working class way. Waists are to be accentuated, calves are to be flaunted and cleavage is to be displayed whenever you fancy. Dressing up isn’t something you do on special occasions, but a way of life. The worst thing anyone could ever say about a working class woman isn’t that her dress is ‘so last season’ – who cares? – but that she doesn’t look well put-together or clean.

Dent’s feisty style can be summed up as ‘modern matriarch’ - Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Dent’s frequent TV appearances might ensure she has a stylist now, but she has always had a strong signature look. While some burgeoning female TV personalities need a firm guiding hand – or in many cases, a total makeover – Dent has always known her own style. Her favourite look is a V-neck wrap dress that accentuates her curves, worn with stilettos, liquid eyeliner and a beehive. It’s Sophia Loren with a soupçon of Bet Lynch, and a dash of Joan Crawford for good measure.

“Grace is decisive and has a great sense of self, so she instantly knows what she likes when we’re trying out new pieces,” says her stylist, Peter Bevan, who has been working with Dent since September, after meeting her on a fashion shoot. “She’s always open to new ideas and loves trying new looks, which makes my job a joy every time we have a fitting.”

Dent frequently wears V-neck wrap dresses - Getty

As an author, podcast host, newspaper columnist and frequent TV show panellist, Dent is as time-pressed as anyone, a fact that Bevan always takes into consideration. “Her schedule is always full and she’s often on the move, so we usually have a few options which look amazing the moment you throw them on,” he says.

“We generally avoid anything too fussy or frilly: she tends towards strong, structured silhouettes and clean lines which feel elegant yet modern and wearable. Fit is very important, so she loves pieces that are cut well using premium fabrics. Elevated design details like draping or ruching are a plus.”

According to Dent’s stylist Peter Bevan, she ‘loves trying new looks’ - Dave Benett/Getty Images

Dent might have grown up shopping at Tammy Girl and Miss Selfridge, but while she’s no label snob – perish the thought – she admits to having an account at Net-a-Porter. “She’s always interested in discovering new designers,” says Bevan.

“Some of our go-tos are Mother Of Pearl, a responsible label known for its minimal yet premium collections, and The Fold, which is renowned for strong silhouettes and luxurious fabrics. She also loves Edeline Lee, a London-based designer whose collections are perfect for women with a busy schedule, since most of the pieces barely need to be steamed when you pull them out of a suitcase.”

Dent opts for low-maintenance dresses in ‘barely need to be steamed’ fabrics - Getty

Dent isn’t the only high profile woman to have fallen under the spell of Edeline Lee, whose £960 ‘Pedernal’ dress, in kingfisher blue, she is wearing in the BBC’s promotional photo for Masterchef.

The Canadian-British designer is also loved by Lady Victoria Starmer, who frequently wears her dresses, and also attended her show at London Fashion Week in September. Other Lee fans include Helen Mirren, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the Princess of Wales.

Dent is a fan of The Fold and Edeline Lee, a designer also favoured by Lady Victoria Starmer - Getty

In choosing boldly hued dresses by Lee, Diane Von Furstenberg and The Fold, Dent can stay true to her favoured aesthetic, while adding the sort of polish required of primetime TV. “For TV, it’s usually best to go for pieces that stand out, so block colours tend to work best,” agrees Bevan. “Likewise, when it comes to accessorising, she likes to wear chunky gold jewellery.”

Dent favours ruched designs and isn’t afraid to accentuate her figure - BBC/Shine TV

While Dent indubitably suits bold colours, you sense they’re worn more out of necessity than desire. A goth at heart (as a teen, her poster girls were Siouxie Sioux, Winona Ryder and Brix Smith from The Fall), like many former goths, she’s never quite been able to shake her love of liquid eyeliner, backcombed hair and black.

“Maybe, if I’ve worn colours and patterns for three or four appearances, I can sneak in a black week?” she once wrote, describing the planning that went into her wardrobe as a guest judge on Masterchef.

Her wardrobe features darker hues as well as brightly coloured pieces - Getty

Now that she’s the co-host, Dent can dress however she likes. Whatever she wears, we look forward to the glamour. High heels, high hair and high standards seems like a recipe for success.