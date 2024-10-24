Glass blower to 'melt away' after 56 years on pier

Myke Beckhurst has handcrafted thousands of glass models over the years [BBC]

A glass sculptor whose work has been sold all over the world is to retire after more than half century based on Eastbourne pier.

Myke Beckhurst, 85, will shut up shop for the last time at the end of October - 56 years and thousands of handmade models later.

Specialising in animals and flowers, he learned the art of glass blowing from his uncle and his Glass Studio business has been a local favourite since 1968.

He said he is looking forward to finally relaxing with "a good book and a good bottle of wine".

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, along with meeting lots of people," he said. "And the models have gone all over the world."

Over the years he has served thousands of customers, including celebrities and royalty.

He recalled how his shop was visited by the Duke of Edinburgh.

"We made a polo player on horseback for him and he said, 'Ooh, that’s very nice', before adding, 'I hope you have a good season'," said Mr Beckhurst.

Dad's Army actor Arthur Lowe also once visited the studio.

However, Mr Beckhurst recalled that laughter was in short supply on that occasion.

"He was a bit miserable," he said. "I don’t know why. Maybe he’d had an off-day."

Mr Beckhurst and business partner Glenda Melluish, who is also retiring [BBC]

Also retiring with the closure of the studio is Mr Beckhurst's business partner, Glenda Melluish.

After 36 years, she recalled her own most memorable moments - not least a blaze that engulfed the pier in July 2014.

"I walked past the arcade and you could see smoke inside, but we still thought it was just going to be a little fire," she said.

For Mr Beckhurst though the change in pace brought on by retirement should not present too much of a problem.

"I always say as long as I’ve got a good book, and a good bottle of wine, I don’t think I’ll be bored, no," he said.

"And don’t forget, glass blowers never retire, they just melt away.”

