The Glass Heart: glassmaking show that feels more like a jumble sale

Louis Thompson & Sophie Thomas, Broken Ocean, 2022 - The artists/Vessel Gallery/Ester Segarra

This is unexpected. Illuminated stained-glass panels dominate one end of the grand first-floor reception room at Two Temple Place, the neo-gothic mansion built for William Waldorf Astor beside the Thames. At their apex, a celestial-looking figure with cascading golden ringlets stares heavenwards, hands seemingly clasped in prayer.

Except – wearing green gumboots – she’s no saint or angel, but, according to a label, a “gardener” watering a wondrous plot. That yellow plume in the composition’s centre, as stiff as a stalagmite, as sleek as a narwhal’s tusk? It represents a powerful stream of urine, bursting forth from her nether regions to irrigate topsoil.

What an eccentric, niche diversion this new exhibition, The Glass Heart, proves to be. A vitreous piddle isn’t the half of it. Glass swans, a glass rolling pin, glass betting slips, a glass fire-exit sign: all appear in this free celebration of British glassmaking since the Great Exhibition of 1851 (which was housed, of course, in a glass marvel, the Crystal Palace).

“No other material is more pliable … or adaptable than glass,” wrote Pliny the Elder, who recognised its specialness: molten and malleable one minute, radiant yet brittle the next. (Watching a glassblower form glowing, honey-like blobs and bubbles at the end of a long tube can provide a satisfying spectacle.) At Two Temple Place, a gloopy-looking yellow “uranium glass” chair appears to have been fashioned from half-sucked throat lozenges.

Exhibitions about materials and methods, such as 2012’s Bronze, at the Royal Academy of Arts, can be superb. Yet, The Glass Heart is beset by patchiness and a haphazard through-line. Despite the presence of some magnificent, faux-medieval stained-glass panels associated with William Morris, the opening gallery, which focuses mostly on 19th-century glass production, cannot shake the aura of a high-end jumble sale.

Chris Day, Judge & Jury, 2023 - The artist/Vessel Gallery/Agata Pec

Where did all these engraved goblets and cameo vases come from – an elderly aunt’s dresser? Is that granny’s cut-glass decanter? It’s astonishing how absolutely tastes have changed.

Various objects, meanwhile, such as a prosaic Pyrex plate, are supposed to represent the might of Britain’s glassmaking industry. (The show is a collaboration with the National Glass Centre in Sunderland, Ely’s Stained Glass Museum, and Stourbridge Glass Museum.) A flotilla of glass ships floating within glass bottles – mostly from the North East – appears nearby.

Why, though, begin dramatically, with three striking contemporary artworks, only to change tack and show such knick-knacks? Is this a show of aesthetics or social history, art or craft?

Several exhibits repay attention: an experimental stained-glass panel designed by John Piper; Keith Murray’s elegant 1930s glassware, shaped into, or decorated with, cactus forms; items from Ryan Gander’s clever glass recreation of a betting shop in Sunderland, which exploits the material’s metaphorical possibilities to signal the fragility, and invisibility, of life at the bottom of society.

But these are exceptions, which cannot redeem the inclusion of too many so-so, and occasionally downright naff, works of art.

From Jan 27; twotempleplace.org