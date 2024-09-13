Glee star Dianna Agron just followed in Joanna Lumley footsteps at London Fashion Week

Dianna Agron performed during the Completedworks SS25 show during London Fashion Week (Dave Benett)

Completedworks has a penchant for surprise celebrity guests.

On Friday afternoon, jewellery designer Anna Jewsbury conjured up a theatrical show to display her SS25 collection during London Fashion Week, crafting pieces for a fictional protagonist called Eliza based on the French sculptor Camille Claudel.

You may also like

The performance starred former Glee actress Dianna Agron and British model Lily Cole. Hosted in Gordon Square Park in central London, the 20-minute long drama, titled A Stone Is A Small Mountain, saw the stars enact a three-part play while flanked by spectators.

Dianna Agron performed during the Completedworks SS25 show during London Fashion Week (Getty)

For the performance, Dianna wore a longline black dress featuring three-quarter length sleeves, a leather look finish, a wrap-around neckline, asymmetrical draping across the model and an ankle-skimming silhouette.

The garment was paired with some black tights and matching ballet pumps, adorned with a classic bow on the toe.

The singer sported a black, leather-look dress for the performance (Getty)

The actress’ hair was styled down loose, slicked back into a wet-look bouffant style. A honied complexion was elevated by a touch of bronzed contour, a pink lip and a dark brow.

Naturally, jewellery played a key role in constructing Dianna’s show-ready attire. A chunky, geometric necklace in silver was teamed with some matching, oversized stud earrings and a selection of rings, all of which stood out against the ebony hue of her modestly-crafted dress.

The singer-actress was joined by beloved British model Lily Cole (Getty)

Dianna’s appearance follows that of Joanna Lumley. Back in February, the beloved actress made a surprise appearance on the first day of London Fashion Week, starring in Completedworks AW24 show.

You may also like

The Absolutely Fabulous star opened the show with a monologue while perched on a bed, sporting the brand’s bow crossbody bag and accompanied by stacks of magazines and burnt toast.

Considering that Completedworks is a contemporary British fashion brand known for its avant-garde designs and meticulous craftsmanship, it comes as little surprise that famous faces are keen to be involved with its highly-anticipated fashion week shows.