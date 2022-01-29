This $30 Glossier body oil leaves skin 'soft and luxurious'

Glossier's Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist is your winter skincare rescue. Images via Glossier.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Known for their pink packaging and cult following among millennials, it’s unsurprising that Glossier continues to create products that the beauty community is loving.

And while we’re fans of their affordable products like Boy Brow and their recent foray into skincare—hello Hand Cream—one of their products is now taking centre stage to help you stay hydrated this winter.

Thanks to the brand’s Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist, you can indulge in the subtle scents of orange blossom and neroli, all while giving your skin the luxe feeling it deserves during dry winter weather.

Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist. Image via Glossier.

$30 CAD/$28 USD at Glossier

What is it?

Made with anti-oxidant rich oils like sunflower seed, grapeseed and oat, this intoxicating, scented body mist will give you the moisture you need with one quick spritz.

The non-sticky, orange blossom formula is quickly absorbed in seconds, while also adding a radiant sheen to your skin. Not only does it nourish, moisturize, and soothe dry, tight skin, it also helps to even out skin tone and improve radiance over time.

It can be used directly on dry skin, but a pro tip if you’re really trying to seal in some moisture — apply the oil right after you hop out of the shower.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

What people are saying

This oil mist already has already earned a slew of rave reviews from Glossier shoppers, with a 3.8-star average rating from 330 customer reviews. One shopper praised the formulation as being “pure decadence” while another loved how “amazing their skin felt afterwards.”

Another reviewer loved the body oil's scent, leaving behind a “soft and luxurious” feel.

"Straight out of the shower after a pat dry, it leaves your skin feeling so soft and luxurious, and scented with neroli-citrus-y goodness. I was skeptical at first, but it is so good," they wrote.

Story continues

Another 5-star reviewer praised the product for how it “smells AMAZING and gives your skin a nice glowy, hydrated feel.”

With a mixed bag of customer reviews, some shoppers are "absolutely obsessed" with this body oil, while others found it to be less "effective" than they had hoped.

Some of the negatives shared by reviewers include the product’s packaging given that it’s made of glass, while others weren't font of the oil's strong scent.

"I find the oil nice smelling and light, non-greasy to the touch, but it isn't good enough to be worth the work to put it on. I don't delight in it the way I'd hoped this would encourage me to moisturize more in the winter months," reads one review.

Verdict

If you’re looking for a new addition to your skincare routine, this body oil is sure to give you the elevated luxe you need post-shower. Acting as a perfume and moisturizer, the Glossier Dry-Touch Oil Mist delivers hydration and fragrance all in one product.

But, as other users have recommended, definitely handle the bottle with care—we recommend drying your hands before use.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.