Is this $58 Glow Recipe serum a winter skin saviour? My honest review

Sephora shoppers have elevated Glow Recipe's Avocado Soothing Skin Barrier Serum to superstar status, and they can confirm it's "10/10 worth it."

If your skin begins to suffer at the first sign of winter, check out Glow Recipe's Avocado Soothing Skin Barrier Serum with Ceramides.

Why? It helps restore your skin's microbiome (which acts as protective armour) and shields it from dry, cold weather.

“The microorganisms that make up the microbiome are helpful at protecting the skin, boosting immunity, and keeping pH in balance to support the skin barrier,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick told Glow Recipe. “It’s very important to help maintain skin barrier function.”

Since I'm prone to dryness (especially in the winter), I'm all for products that strengthen and preserve my skin's barrier. So why not give this one a try?

The Avocado Soothing Skin Barrier Serum has earned a 4.5-star rating from nearly 1,300 reviews on Sephora — and more than 105,000 "loves."The fanfare gave me hope that this Clean + Planet Positive product would do itself justice.

Did that happen after a weeks-long trial? Read on for my honest review of this buzzy beauty product.

The milky texture of this serum feels like a nourishing hug for the skin.

I was quite excited to try the Glow Recipe Avocado Soothing Skin Barrier Serum with Ceramides since I'd heard many good things about the brand's "fruit-forward" blends.

I've always been a fan of the "naturally glowing" skin trend and products that can help you achieve it without potentially harmful ingredients, so the serum checked a lot of boxes for me before I even tested it.

The key ingredients include a fatty acid-rich blend of ceramides, as well as avocado butter and extract. Ceramides are a class of lipid molecules found in the skin, particularly the uppermost layers. They are crucial to building a strong skin barrier and maintaining hydration.

They make up such a large part of the epidermis (the outer layer of the skin), and the Avocado Soothing Skin Barrier Serum helps replenish them. Add in the Omega profile of avocado, and this healing potion becomes a nourishing remedy for redness, dryness and irritation caused by a weak barrier.

After cleansing and toning, I found the creamy concoction soothing and comforting on a moisture-craving canvas. Speaking of freshly washed skin, I also found the lightweight Avocado Soothing Skin Barrier Serum to sit nicely under primer and makeup.

Glow Recipe has proven the effectiveness of the Avocado Soothing Skin Barrier Serum with impressive before and after shots like the one above. Testers saw significant results after one week of using the serum and even better results after five weeks.

Based on a consumer study of 30 participants, 86 per cent said the serum Avocado Soothing Skin Barrier Serum visibly reduced redness after four weeks. The results (pictured above) are telling.

"This product claims to reduce redness and it comes through! I can see a difference in one use," one Sephora reviewer said. "The formula is great. I will be buying more when I run out!"

Another shopper echoed my statement about the serum being a wonderfully hydrating formula to build on:

"This makes my skin feel more moisturized, plump, and the redness is reduced. This serves as the perfect base for my moisturizer and eye cream. I use it under makeup and also before bed."

In other cases, the Avocado Soothing Skin Barrier Serum surprised people with how effective it is, including this reviewer:

"WOW! The results of this serum was way beyond my expectations! I had a bad allergic reaction/rash on my cheek and it was very red and nobody knew what it exactly was. It kept coming back for a month or so. I used some over the counter creams and they made it 10x worse. I used this for one day and it was almost completely gone. This was a lifesaver for me, definitely recommend!"

As it turns out, the Avocado Soothing Skin Barrier Serum is a Glow Recipe for dry skin prone to redness (see what I did there?). I'm on the same page as Sephora shoppers— it's worth a try!

