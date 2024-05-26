“GMA ”Star Ginger Zee Shares Easy Tip That Helps Her Scroll and Shop Less: I Have an 'Unsubscribe Party'

The TV star said she has been participating in Remake's No New Clothes challenge for almost two years

Ginger Zee has some advice for those who find themselves constantly shopping online.

The Good Morning America star spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about how she’s been shopping less while participating in Remake’s No New Clothes challenge, which she started doing in June 2022 and extended beyond the 90-day marker.

Zee, 43, says that instant fashion, commonly known as fast fashion, has “taken away from the beauty” of the fashion world.

“We now are at the mall … every single minute on our phones,” she says, referring to advertisements constantly popping up when scrolling.

Though she tells PEOPLE, “I love a good scroll," Zee admits that she wonders what else she could be doing with this time she’s spending on her phone.

“It's not the same as even going in window shopping or going and browsing through a department store. That's a different action than what we've been doing on our phones," she says.

Her advice for shopping less? “Take a half hour of your day and unsubscribe to as much as you possibly can."

"Because those things add up, and they play with your brain, right? They're made to do that," Zee adds. "If you go back to the base of this, Freud and his nephew are actually at the base of the same marketing ploys that are used to make us purchase things. It's deep psychology."

Another way to replace mindless scrolling and shopping is to place focus elsewhere, Zee suggests.

“Who can I put that spotlight on? A designer who hasn't been elevated yet, who hasn't had that opportunity? Is there someone that I can support who's upcycling clothing that's been trashed?” she asks.

The TV star also says that being mindful about how fashion is consumed doesn’t mean that fashion should stop.

According to Remake’s website, the No New Clothes 2024 challenge aims for its participants to “reduce your carbon footprint, limit the waste you send to landfill, and keep your hard-earned money out of the pockets of companies that hurt people and the planet.”

