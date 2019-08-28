'GMA' Star Michael Strahan Went Into Major 'Magic Mike' Mode on Audience Member

Photo credit: Instagram More

From Good Housekeeping

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan channeled his inner Magic Mike for the third-hour program Strahan, Sara, and Keke.

The GMA co-host jumped on a chair and started dancing with an audience member while taping Tuesday's episode.

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan was really feeling himself while taping Tuesday's episode of GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke.

Just one day after Keke Palmer officially became a permanent co-host of the GMA third-hour squad, Michael decided to have a little fun with an audience member, who was waving dollar bills at him from the second row. Out of nowhere, the former NFL star, who had a role in 2015's Magic Mike XXL, ran off set and into the audience. As the music blasted, Michael hopped up on the seat and started working his hips as the woman in the audience jokingly offered up her money. Together, the two danced as if there was no tomorrow. Meanwhile, Michael's co-stars, Keke and Sara Haines, could not stop laughing.

Sharing the hilarious moment on Instagram, Michael said while tagging Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, "I’m reliving my days from MAGIC MIKE XXL. I think I still got it @channingtatum LOL! #Igavethemoneyback."

Of course, his fans absolutely loved the video and were eager to compliment Michael on his dance moves. "You got it just don't break it😂😂😂," one fan joked. "Michael, you still have it!!!," another one declared. As for Channing, he has yet to respond to Michael's post, but we're sure he'd side with the fans on this one.

His job on Strahan, Sara, and Keke aside, Michael's got an exciting new project to happy dance about. In addition to his gigs on Good Morning America, The $100,000 Pyramid, and Fox NFL Sunday, Michael is teaming up with Courteney Cox for an upcoming Spectrum Original scripted show.

The series will be centered around Brittany Wagner, an East Mississippi Community College academic advisor who helps athletes go pro. Michael will be the show's co-executive producer alongside the Friends star.

Now that this video of Michael showing off his moves is out there though, perhaps Channing will feel inspired to create a third Magic Mike (or Magic Michael).

For can't-miss news, expert beauty advice, genius home solutions, delicious recipes, and lots more, sign up for the Good Housekeeping newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE NOW





You Might Also Like