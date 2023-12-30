GMB's Susanna Reid reveals health scare that prompted lifestyle change

Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Susanna Reid has revealed she experienced a health scare that prompted her to cut down on the amount of coffee she drinks in the morning.

Whilst chatting to Woman&Home, the Good Morning Britain presenter opened up about a hospital visit after losing her voice earlier this year.

"Losing my voice earlier this year was a bit of a scare" explained the 53-year-old. "Everyone gets a bit croaky from time to time, but I could not get any noise out of my vocal cords and that’s never happened before.

Susanna Reid opened up about losing her voice (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

"I went very quickly to see a specialist, who stuck a camera down my throat, for which I needed a nurse to hold my hand because I found it quite intrusive.

"The specialist said maybe I had a virus that I didn't realise I had. Unless we're properly ill, we all carry on working, don't we? I'm not doing anything to boost my immunity, and I should be."

Detailing the changes she's made to her morning routine, the journalist continued: "The doctor was quite surprised that I don't drink more water and that I drink quite a lot of coffee, so I have tried to cut down a bit.

Susanna cut down on her coffee intake following a hospital visit (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

"One morning we worked out that I had eight coffees. But I don’t drink the whole cup – I have a few sips. But I now try to intersperse it with ginger tea."

Back in September, Susanna was forced to pull out of her presenting duties on Good Morning Britain after losing her voice following a night at the National Television Awards.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Susanna told her followers: "Sorry not to see you tomorrow. Back in full voice v soon I hope, thanks to specialist treatment and your brilliant tips."

Susanna lost her voice back in September (Getty)

The broadcaster later revealed that a "mild infection" in her vocal chords had resulted in her lost voice.

Susanna's latest interview isn't the first time she's been candid about her health. Whilst hosting an edition of the ITV news show in June, the host admitted that she'd been invited to book a routine mammogram screening but was reluctant to go.

The confession came during a discussion about Sarah Ferguson's breast cancer diagnosis, which she said was a "wake-up call".

Sarah Ferguson underwent a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis (Dave Benett)

Then in September, Susanna shared an update, revealing she had attended the appointment. "I was really resistant to it and then there was a big a row wasn't there that some health authorities weren't sending regular reminders," she said. "I remembered that there had been a letter somewhere and so I did it."

She went on to say: "It wasn't the least bit painful or uncomfortable, I was expecting it to be far, far worse. The results came within a few weeks and it came back all clear."