GMB's Susanna Reid 'seeing stars' after Ed Balls accidentally 'kicks' her in the head on air – viewers react

Ed Balls accidentally kicks Susanna Reid in head on Good Morning Britain (ITV)

Good Morning Britain's Ed Balls was profusely apologetic to his co-star Susanna Reid on Wednesday morning after accidentally swiping her head with his foot during a debate about whether it's acceptable for airplane passengers to rest their feet on the seat in front of them.

The co-hosts were performing a demonstration, alongside regular pundits Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire, during Wednesday's programme and sat down in four airplane-style seats in the studio.

As Susanna was in the middle of asking whether it was acceptable for Ed and Andrew to put their feet up on the chair, Ed lifted his feet onto his co-star's headrest and accidentally swiped her head. Watch the moment below.

Ed was quick to apologise and ask whether his co-star was hurt. "Oh, I'm sorry, I'm sorry," he said, before asking: "Are you ok?"

Settling the debate, Susanna responded: "I think we've decided, it's not ok. There we go."

Kevin quipped: "I've got a good lawyer for you," prompting Susanna to add: "I don't know if I can carry on doing the programme. I'm seeing stars."

Ed Balls accidentally kicked Susanna Reid during a demonstration (ITV)

The camera then panned to a guilty-looking Ed, who held up his hands. "Hands up!" he said.

Viewers were quick to react to the moment on social media, with many seeing the funny side and others in disbelief. One person wrote: "Just switched to #goodmorningBritain to see Ed Balls kick Susanna on the head accidently and it would take too long to explain a classic TV moment #GMB," while another added: "Wasn't expecting to see Ed Balls kick Susanna in the head this morning."

Viewers were quick to react on social media (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

A third viewer commented: "𝐎𝐌𝐆! 𝐄𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐞! 𝐇𝐔𝐇-𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐎𝐔𝐒!"

The light-hearted moment comes after some very sad news for the Good Morning Britain family. Presenter Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper passed away at the age of 56 earlier this month following several years of serious health complications inflicted by coronavirus.

In a pre-recorded message to viewers of the show, which was read aloud by Susanna, Kate expressed her gratitude for their support. "Thank you all so much for all the wonderful messages you have sent me. It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy, and all of Derek's family," said Kate, who is a mum to teenagers Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14.

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper sadly passed away in January (James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

"They are an extraordinary comfort, and I am so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating. And that is the wonderful thing, isn't it, about our Good Morning Britain family - that all of us on the team and all of you watching from home are connected, supporting each other through the challenges of life," she continued.

Kate went on to say that she would be taking off work. "We are taking time to heal ourselves, now that Darcey and Billy know their Daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle," she said, adding: "I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon. In the meantime, hug your loved ones close - all my love, Kate."