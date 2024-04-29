Gnocchi Antipasto Salad Is A Symphony Of Flavors & Textures

Antipasto has surpassed its charcuterie board days with the addition of crispy gnocchi. It features a combination of briny, salty, chewy, and creamy, and you and your guests won't be able to get enough of it. Featuring& crispy potato gnocchi, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella, and salami, it’s a medley of everything you love about antipasto layered around pan-seared gnocchi—crispy on the outside and slightly chewy beneath. Serve this at a backyard picnic aside steaks or pile into a big pasta bowl and have at it. Here are a few things to consider when preparing the salad.

The pancetta:

Crispy pancetta is necessary in this salad, so we highly recommend including it. The smaller chunks help them stay crispier longer.

The gnocchi:

Gnocchi need to hold their shape when used in a salad. If you're buying the prepared kind, follow the instructions on the package, but gnocchi generally shouldn’t be boiled longer than 1 to 2 minutes. They should have a little chew to them, which might sound counterintuitive to the pillowy ones you’re imagining. But once you drain and sear, you won’t have any problem with them falling apart.

The dressing:

Keep it simple: red wine vinegar, olive oil, fresh basil, and oregano. If you don’t have fresh herbs, then dried are fine. Prepare the dressing before or during your prep and toss everything together. If the gnocchi are a little warm when tossing, they’ll likely absorb the dressing more.

Storage:

The flavors of the salad meld together nicely once refrigerated. This type of salad is better saved and refrigerated. The potato gnocchi soaks up the dressing and the aromas of the the ingredients mellow out. Store this salad in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Did you try making this? Let us know how it went in the comments!

Yields: 4-6 servings

Prep Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 40 mins

Ingredients

1 lb. fresh or frozen gnocchi

4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 c. finely chopped pancetta (from about 4 oz.)

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 tbsp. finely sliced fresh basil

2 tsp. finely chopped fresh oregano

1/2 c. Castelvetrano olives, halved lengthwise

1/2 c. cilingine or nocciolini, halved

1/2 c. finely chopped artichoke hearts (from about 7 oz.)

1/2 c. quartered pepperoni

1/2 c. thinly sliced salami (from about 3 oz.)

1/4 c. finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes

Directions

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook gnocchi, stirring occasionally, until just al dente and floating, 1 to 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined sheet tray. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Cook pancetta, stirring occasionally, until crispy and fat has rendered, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate, leaving fat in skillet. In same skillet over medium-high heat, cook gnocchi, tossing in fat occasionally, until lightly golden and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Let cool slightly. In a large bowl, whisk garlic, vinegar, basil, oregano, 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 3 tablespoons oil. Add gnocchi, olives, cilingine, artichokes, pepperoni, salami, and tomatoes. Sprinkle with pancetta.

