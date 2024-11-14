Gogglebox star welcomes baby and their name is so beautiful

Congratulations are in order for Gogglebox star Georgia Bell, who has given birth to her second child: a baby boy.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram account with a series of beautiful photos showing her newborn's precious first moments. In the caption, the mother-of-two revealed her son's lovely name.

Georgia wrote: "Ralphie James Newby. Our precious boy, born on 10th November at 11:27 pm, weighing 7lbs 10oz. Settling into the life of a family of five, we all love you unbelievable amounts, little one…"

The featured image showed the baby looking adorable in a beautiful white babygrow adorned with bunnies and sheepskin boots. In the sweet snap, Ralphie was snoozing in his cot, surrounded by a chunky knit blanket.

Another special moment captured was Georgia's elder son Hugh holding his new baby sibling.

Other heartwarming snaps showed Georgia's partner George snuggling with their new arrival and their sweet pet dog, as well as several hospital photos capturing Ralphie's precious first moments.

Georgia's close friend Abbie Lynn, with whom she stars on Gogglebox, wrote: "Congratulations to the most beautiful family. Extremely proud of you, Ge! He is absolutely gorgeous, I cannot stop looking."

You may also like

Meanwhile, former Gogglebox star Lisa Baggs commented: "Oh Georgia! He's beautiful—well done, darling, and huge congrats to you all xx."

Georgia is known for starring alongside her best friend Abbie Lynn on Gogglebox. On Friday night's episode of the Channel 4 show, Abbie couldn't contain her excitement about her friend's new arrival.

"Can you believe, Gee, that you are due to have a baby, officially tomorrow?" she asked.

Georgia replied, "It's quite overwhelming." Abbie responded, "Even I'm overwhelmed for you. How are you just sitting there so calm?"

Ralphie's arrival came two years after his elder brother, who was welcomed in June 2022.

Announcing the news in a similar way, Georgia shared a beautiful photo of her then-newborn, also dressed in a white babygrow and matching hat.

She wrote: "Our beautiful boy has made his entrance on 12/07/22 at 12:31 pm - 7lbs 7.5oz. You're perfect in every way, Hugh James Newby."