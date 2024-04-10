Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary 'hardly talk' away from cameras in rare marriage confession

Giles Wood and Mary Killen at the TRIC Christmas charity lunch (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Giles Wood and Mary Killen don't hold back with their opinions on Gogglebox, but they are apparently much less communicative when the cameras stop rolling.

Over the past eight years, artist Giles has become a fan-favourite for his unfiltered reactions, including his "brutal" comments on The Masked Dancer. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit and the couple were forced to hunker down at their Wiltshire home, nicknamed The Grottage, Giles revealed he was left craving human interactions – despite the fact he lives with his wife of 30 plus years.

"You see, I’ve had six months of not talking to anyone. That’s the thing about living in the country – who do you talk to? The pub’s shut. I don’t go to church. Who am I supposed to talk to?" he said in an interview with Idler in 2024.

After being prompted that he could talk to Mary, he quipped: "Mary hardly talks to me at all because we’re incompatible. The only time we talk is to say, 'Shall we watch Netflix or Apple TV tonight?' We’re basically distracting our lives away."

Giles and Mary opened up about 'rarely talking' following over 30 years of marriage (HGL)

Mary also previously had a cheeky response when asked about her living situation with Giles. Poking fun at her husband, she told the BBC: "The thing about Giles is he’s 48 per cent bad but 52 per cent good," and Giles added: "It gets worse every year."

The couple live in Wiltshire in a home nicknamed 'The Grottage' (Channel 4)

The couple's love story began aged 21, and they have now been married for over three decades. While little is known about their relationship, Giles made a rare comment about their early romance while watching an episode of Channel 4's First Dates.

"I wouldn't make the same mistake again!" Giles joked.

Giles and Mary have released very few photos from their wedding day, but one rare picture released by a fan's Instagram account shows the newlyweds' unconventional outfits.

Walking down a sweeping wooden staircase arm-in-arm with her groom, Mary ditched bridal white for a rebellious monochromatic ensemble.

She layered a full-skirted bridal gown underneath a black belted peplum jacket, accessorising with a white hat and pink flowers. The TV stars have since welcomed two daughters who prefer to remain out of the spotlight.

