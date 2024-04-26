Gogglebox's Pete and Sophie's kitchen cupboards you never see on the show

Gogglebox stars Pete and Sophie Sandiford have been staples on the show since 2017 when they joined the cast of sofa stars critiquing the week's TV.

The brother and sister duo have become known and loved for their quick wit and the banter between them, but they've also now become mug connoisseurs thanks to their spectacular array of novelty mugs that are placed on the coffee table in front of them as they watch the box.

The siblings' collection has grown in popularity over the years, so much so that Pete and Sophie's mugs now even have their own fan page on Instagram, where followers are treated to close-up shots of their wacky crockery.

The brother and sister film at Sophie's home in Blackpool (Channel 4)

Sophie and Pete previously indulged their followers by sharing a post of the cupboard where they keep the mugs, and despite it being a little chaotic, fans were loving it.

In the post, shared on Instagram, the photo shows a row of mugs lined up neatly on a shelf but a disorderly pile is stacked up underneath, featuring many animal mugs including a racoon, panda, giraffe and flamingo. The caption read fittingly: "Anyone fancy a brew?"

Pete and Sophie's wacky mug collection (Instagram)

A similar photo showed off more of their collection, with Sophie writing in the caption on Instagram: "Another cupboard sacrificed for the mug collection... who needs food cupboards anyway."

Pete and Sophie film Gogglebox from Sophie's house, but it was once the home where they lived together. Explaining their living situation to Metro Online previously, Sophie said: "We live in the same house.

"Pete bought the house and did it up. I sneakily just pitched up with my stuff one day and said, 'I'm not going home.' That's how I moved in. Then I bought the house off Pete."

Pete and Sophie's mug collection is shared online

After purchasing the property in Blackpool off her brother, Pete subsequently moved out and now lives in his own abode with his wife Paige Yeomans, their little boy, Jimmy and their baby daughter, Eva.

Not much is known about Paige as she doesn't appear on Gogglebox and Pete remains relatively tight-lipped when it comes to his personal life. But it has been reported that she is an emergency services call handler with a degree in English and linguistics from Queen Mary University of London.

Pete and Sophie Sandiford (Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock for Channel Four)

Welcome little Eva Sylvie last year, Peet said: "Myself and @paigesandiford_ would like to welcome the newest addition to our family, Eva Sylvie Sandiford," and even brought the newborn onto Gogglebox shortly after her arrival.

Meanwhile, Sophie and Pete have two other siblings, another brother called Harry and a sister named Lucy. Like her brother, Sophie is also in a happy relationship with her boyfriend Ben McKeown. The couple first went public with their romance in April 2022 when the florist shared a snap of the pair attending a wedding with Pete and Paige.