Golden Bachelorette responds to Martha Stewart’s claim that the ‘guys aren’t hot enough’

The Golden Bachelorette has responded to Martha Stewart admitting she wouldn’t star on the Bachelor franchise spin-off because the male contestants “aren’t hot enough.”

Earlier this week, the 83-year-old cookbook author appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where host Andy Cohen asked Stewart if she has any interest in being the Golden Bachelorette herself.

“Absolutely not,” she replied.

When asked if money was a factor in her decision, and if a $1 million paycheck could entice her enough to join the cast, Stewart once again said no. “The guys aren’t hot enough,” she explained.

Following the lifestyle guru’s appearance on WWHL, Joan Vassos – who currently stars in the first season of The Golden Bachelorette on ABC – revealed to Access Hollywood that she reached out to Stewart to defend the men featured on her season.

Martha Stewart says she’ll never appear on The Golden Bachelorette because the ‘guys aren’t hot enough’ (Getty Images)

“I DM’ed her last night,” she said. “I don’t know if she’s read it yet but I did, and I said, ‘Dating is hard out there, and I had a great group of guys.’”

Vassos explained that Stewart may not consider the male contestants attractive because she doesn’t know them deep down. “I got to know the inside of them as well as the outside and both are wonderful,” Vassos continued. “I feel like everyone’s falling in love with them, I’m like, ‘What’s wrong with you, Martha?’”

ABC began airing the senior edition of its Bachelor franchise last year, with the premiere of The Golden Bachelor in September 2023. The spin-off show features a cast of senior citizens, including Vasso’s season, which began with 24 men between the ages of 57 and 69.

Her search for love is still ongoing, as the most recent episode featured Vassos visiting the hometowns of each of her final four contestants. The episode ended with Vassos sending another suitor home.

Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos sent Martha Stewart a DM after she dissed the male contestants on her season (Disney)

However, the Golden Bachelor franchise doesn’t have the best record when it comes to couples staying together. In April, Turner divorced his season’s winner, Theresa Nist, after just three months of marriage.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation... and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” he announced on Good Morning America at the time.

Meanwhile, Nist, 70, admitted their search for a new home together was a factor in their break-up. She thanked all their fans who offered love and support throughout their experience both on the show and after.

“I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” she said. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Though Turner and Nist once confessed they found their forever person, they’ve reduced each other’s status to “best friends.” Still, they both pointed out that they’re very much in love.

“There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day,” Turner said.