How Many Of These Golden Globe Best Picture-Winning Films Can You Actually Remember?

As award season approaches and a new batch of nominated films rolls in, it seems appropriate to take a look back at the movies that gained acclaim in the past. From La La Land to the Hangover and so many other cinematic classics in between, we've rounded up all of the Golden Globe's Best Pictures– in a Drama and Comedy or Musical– for you to screen. So grab the popcorn and reminisce on the blockbusters that garnered praise from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ahead of the 2019 Golden Awards on Sunday, January 6.