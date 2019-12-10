Kit Harington Has Adorable Reaction After Receiving Game Of Thrones' Only Golden Globes Nomination

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has reacted to the news that he’s the only member of the show’s cast and crew to receive a Golden Globes nomination for its divisive final season.

It’s fair to say that when the history books look back at Game Of Thrones, its final series won’t be remembered as a high point, so we can’t say we were totally surprised to see that it hadn’t swept the board when the Golden Globes announced their contenders for next year’s awards on Monday.

However, we did expect them to pull in more than one nomination, which went to Kit Harington in the Best Actor In A TV Drama category, for his portrayal of Jon Snow in the last episodes of Game Of Thrones.

“I’m the ‘loner Throner,’ it seems,” he joked to The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the nominations were announced. “I just imagine myself sitting down at a table all by myself as the ‘loner Throner!’”

Kit Harington at the Emmys earlier this year

Kit insisted that he “didn’t expect to be nominated”, noting: “I thought the show might be, but I was just at home, learning lines, and then my publicists called. It was very unexpected and wonderful.

“Every time I go to say goodbye to this show, something comes along that reminds me of the story of it. This is one of those moments. I have to say thanks to the HFPA for nominating me. We spent a lot of years with this thing. Obviously, I dearly loved it. I loved every moment of it.”

He added: “I loved the character. It’s a weird feeling, but I feel kind of happy for him, the character, if that makes sense.”

Kit in character as Jon Snow

But while the Golden Globes didn’t exactly shower Game Of Thrones with recognition, the show fared much better at the Emmys earlier in the year, where its last series broke records for the most nominations ever.

It went on to take home two, including Best Drama and Best Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage.

Check out the full list of Golden Globes 2020 nominations here.

