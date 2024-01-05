Golden Globes 2024, TV predictions: who will win, and who should win

Academy Award winner Gary Oldman in Slow Horses - Jack English

The dilemma for the first big glitzy awards ceremony of the year is this: salute the old or anoint new? A gaggle of awards favourites came to an end in 2023 – Succession, The Crown, Ted Lasso, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – and surely the Globes will want to send them off in style. Or do they, instead, look to the younger pretenders – The Last of Us, Beef, Poker Face, Slow Horses, The Bear? Here’s who we think should win the major TV awards at the Golden Globes this week – and who will win.

Best Television Series – Drama

The nominees

1923, Paramount+

The Crown, Netflix

The Diplomat, Netflix

The Last of Us, HBO

The Morning Show, Apple TV+

Succession, HBO

Who should win: Succession

Awards for Succession and “coals to Newcastle” springs to mind, yet Jesse Armstrong’s bittersweet opus deserves a little more fanfare – we will be talking about it for decades to come and the ending was spectacular. That can’t be said of The Crown or The Morning Show.

Who will win: The Last of Us

The world’s most-loved video game becomes the world’s most-loved TV drama. HBO won’t mind swapping the shiniest crown over from the dastardly Roys to the navel-gazing zombie-squashers Ellie and Joel.

The Last of Us: the world’s most-loved video game becomes the world’s most-loved TV drama - HBO

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The nominees

Abbott Elementary, ABC

Barry, HBO

The Bear, FX

Jury Duty, Amazon Freevee

Only Murders in the Building, Hulu

Ted Lasso, Apple TV+

Who should win: The Bear

Missed out last year to the decent but derivative Abbott Elementary, the Chicago kitchen-shrink drama has swaggered onto the scene and made itself right at home. The second season perhaps had too much sugar and not enough salt, but this is a unique dish. Repeat after me, however: The Bear Is Not A Comedy (Or A Musical).

Who will win: Only Murders in the Building

After two superb seasons, OMITB stumbled at the third, replacing a drum-tight conceit with a grab-bag of bells, whistles, frills and frou-frou involving a Broadway musical. The Globes, however, loves bells, whistles, frills and frou-frou.

Story continues

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

The nominees

All the Light We Cannot See, Netflix

Beef, Netflix

Daisy Jones & the Six, Prime Video

Fargo, FX

Fellow Travelers, Showtime

Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+

Who should win: Beef

Lee Sing Jun’s chaos agent of a comedy-drama – the TV equivalent of a child gleefully chucking a bouncy ball into a fine-china emporium – arrived on Netflix like a smack in the face. When did the streamer last have a great drama? Well, they have one now. And how. Sensational.

Who will win: Beef

Let’s give the Globes some credit. With the exception of Fargo, which refound its form with an excellent fifth season, the other nominees barely deserve to breathe the same air as Beef. There’s a reason all your annoying artsy friends are talking about this show.

Beef: Lee Sing Jun’s chaos agent of a comedy - Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama: Actor

The nominees

Brian Cox, Succession, HBO

Kieran Culkin, Succession, HBO

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses, Apple TV+

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us, HBO

Jeremy Strong, Succession, HBO

Dominic West, The Crown, Netflix

Who should win: Gary Oldman

Sure, it looks like Succession vs Succession for this one, but I’d like to see Oldman’s flatulent, ornery Jackson Lamb rewarded. The Oscars fluffed it when they didn’t allow themselves to give Johnny Depp Best Actor for Jack Sparrow – worried, surely, that it was a little cartoony. Oldman has created a pungent instant classic.

Who will win: Pedro Pascal

Oldman, however, doesn’t glower handsomely while looking ravishingly sad. Now that’s acting – according to some. And it should be enough to grant the excellent Pascal this award.

Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller in The Last of Us - HBO

Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama: Actress

The nominees

Helen Mirren, 1923, Paramount+

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us, HBO

Keri Russell, The Diplomat, Netflix

Sarah Snook, Succession, HBO

Imelda Staunton, The Crown, Netflix

Emma Stone, The Curse, Showtime

Who should win: Emma Stone

A strong field, but Stone has pulled off a harder trick than her fellow nominees. Her Whitney Siegel – a wealthy entrepre-dogooder wanting to break into reality TV – is a fag paper away from American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman. Sure she doesn’t murder anyone, and on paper she is relatively harmless – but Stone makes her a monster.

Who will win: Helen Mirren

The Globes loves bells, whistles and Taylor Sheridan. The latest Taylorverse (not that one) product will surely walk away with something, and in America they weren’t utterly horrified by Helen Mirren’s attempt at an Irish accent.

Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Actor

The nominees

Bill Hader, Barry, HBO

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building, Hulu

Jason Segel, Shrinking, Apple TV+

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building, Hulu

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso, Apple TV+

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear, FX

Who should win: Bill Hader

A strange list. All superb actors, having created compelling, memorable characters (Shrinking aside, perhaps), yet none can have been said to have enjoyed a vintage season. Hader’s am-dram hitman, however, deserves recognition.

Who will win: Steve Martin

It’s impossible not to enjoy Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, the washed-up actor turned podcaster/sleuth. No matter how many times I tell people “It wasn’t a patter song”, his “patter song” from series three will likely tip the scales Martin’s way. Why not? It’s Steve Martin!

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage - Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Actress

The nominees

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Prime Video

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, ABC

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear, FX

Elle Fanning, The Great, Hulu

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building, Hulu

Natasha Lyonne, Poke Face, Peacock

Who should win: Ayo Edebiri

It’s Not A Comedy. No matter. Edebiri deserves something on her mantelpiece for an effortlessly brilliant turn as the tormented genius sous chef, Sydney. It takes some performance to wrestle attention away from Jeremy Allen-White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, but she does it.

Who will win: Natasha Lyonne

Lyonne’s millennial Columbo didn’t do a lot for me – essentially: imagine if her character from Russian Doll was Columbo! But I was one of few who weren’t wowed by her gravel-voiced hard-drinking human lie-detector. Would be a very popular choice. Brosnahan will run her close.

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in The Bear - Chuck Hodes

Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Actor

The nominees

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers, Showtime

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six, Prime Video

Jon Hamm, Fargo, FX

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers, HBO

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Paramount+

Steven Yeun, Beef, Netflix

Who should win: Woody Harrelson

My heart says Steven Yeun, but I can’t suggest that Beef should win everything, can I? (See below.) Then why not Woody? Harrelson has long excelled in tragicomic heroes, dancing deceptively lightly on the line between serious drama and fourth-wall winking clownery. His Watergate CIA putz is vintage Harrelson.

Who will win: Jon Hamm

He’s done plenty since Don Draper (including a reboot of Chevy Chase’s Fletch films – why, Jon?), but little that has seemed more than a second-gear Hammeo. Enter Sheriff Roy Tillman, a Constitution-loving rancher-preacher who bleeds stars and stripes. It’s been lovely to see Hamm back at full throttle.

Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Actress

The nominees

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six, Prime Video

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death, Max

Juno Temple, Fargo, FX

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers, Prime Video

Ali Wong, Beef, Netflix

Who should win: Ali Wong

Wong has long been a fine performer – and an excellent stand-up - but I had no idea she had this in her. Her Amy Lau doesn’t so much as have a midlife-crisis as eat it, regurgitate it, deconstruct it and then sell it back to us as tasteful fine art. Ferocious. Nothing else like it.

Who will win: Riley Keough

We could debate the plusses and negatives of Keough’s performance as the freewheeling Seventies singer Daisy Jones – but the suspicion is simply that the Globes can’t resist giving an award to Elvis’s granddaughter.

Daisy Jones & the Six, Prime Video - Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Best Performance in a Supporting Role on Television: Actor

The nominees

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show, Apple TV+

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession, HBO

James Marsden, Jury Duty, Amazon Freevee

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear, FX

Alan Ruck, Succession, HBO

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession, HBO

Who should win: Matthew Macfadyen

Another alpha male Succession pile-up, but this time the show should get the nod. Macfadyen’s Tom Wambsgans is an extraordinary thing – spineless, lily-livered, weak-chinned, yet utterly poisonous. As if Iago was a yuppie. And Tom won!

Who will win: Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Unlike Wambsgans, Moss-Bachrach’s hotheaded Richie is not a one-off – he’s an intense, charismatic, spiteful, decent failure in the Arthur Miller tradition. But that’s to take nothing away from the power of Moss-Bachrach’s performance.

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in Succession - HBO

Best Performance in a Supporting Role on Television: Actress

The nominees

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown, Netflix

Abby Elliott, The Bear, FX

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets, Showtime

J Smith-Cameron, Succession, HBO

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building, Hulu

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso, Apple TV+

Who should win: J Smith-Cameron

Another strange list of nominees. Again, you can’t fault any of them. But are you really rooting for any of them to win this one? By default, it should go Smith-Cameron’s beleaguered Gerri.

Who will win: Elizabeth Debicki

They’re going to give it to 1997-era Diana, aren’t they?