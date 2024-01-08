How the Golden Globes saved celebrity dressing – with looks all of us can wear

Julianne Moore and Greta Lee arriving at the Golden Globes ceremony on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills - Getty Images

Did the Hollywood strikes achieve the impossible and make us fall back in love with awards ceremonies?

Obviously not. It’s the accompanying peacocking that renders the situation bearable.

Not that the red carpet carnival has made for edifying viewing in recent years. Too beige (the Oscars), too commercial (Cannes), too silly (the Met Ball, which doesn’t even have awards but still manages to be the cringe fest to end all), red-carpet dressing has been in serious decline for years.

And yet I thoroughly enjoyed the outfits at the 2024 Golden Globes. Judging by my colleague Ed Power’s scathing review of the ceremony itself, the organisers could save themselves enough money to pay their scriptwriters better by extending the frocks and tux footage and cutting the bit where they all give each other gongs and cry.

You could tell this red carpet was shaping up to be a stellar sartorial display when one of the earlier arrivals, Gillian Anderson, turned up in a flawless, strapless ivory dress by Gabriela Hearst. First on the red carpet are normally the wannabes and hangers-on in various permutations of midwest shopping mall glamour.

Gillian Anderson echoes Grace Kelly - AFP

Her pail-of-milk bag was a bit odd, but the floor-length, corseted number was so peak Grace Kelly no one could miss the reference (even if it was also embroidered with subtle vaginas in tribute to Sex Education, the show she was nominated for). Perhaps Peter Morgan, Anderson’s on-off partner, will take the hint and dash off a Monaco-centric script for her.

Brie Larson, the star of Lessons in Chemistry, a mini series based on the hit Bonnie Garmus novel about a 1950s female scientist, also channelled Kelly (as well as her character from Lessons) in ballerina-length lilac duchess satin from Prada and waved hair that deserves its own nod for best follicular role.

Brie Larson in Prada - FilmMagic

Ballerina-lengths were newly popular at the 81st Globes – a trend that, should it continue on other red carpets, will inevitably have an impact on wedding dresses, which are the main opportunity civilians get to sprinkle some stardust on their fashion.

Cailee Spaeny, the star of Sofia Coppola’s new biopic about Priscilla Presley, in a sprig-printed Miu-Miu dress with a full skirt; Elle Fanning in a cream, bow-embellished dress; Reese Witherspoon in blush pink and black; and Ayo Edebiri (from hit show The Bear) in a stunning red duchesse satin column from Prada – all chose ballerina length as well as incorporating corsets into their strapless dresses.

Cailee Spaeny, the star of Sofia Coppola’s new biopic about Priscilla Presley - Jordan Strauss

Elle Fanning - FilmMagic

Ayo Edebiri in Prada - WireImage

Margot Robbie continued her mission to wring as many angles from her Barbie alter ego in Armani Privé fuchsia sequins (also strapless) and $3 million worth of gems. She’s so beautiful she can get away with the visual bludgeoning, but it would be a step change to see her in something really chic.

'She's so beautiful she can get away with the visual bludgeoning': Margot Robbie - FilmMagic

Carey Mulligan also deep-veined one of the characters she played last year. Felicia Montealegre Bernstein, whom Mulligan portrays in Maestro, was 27 and on the ascending slope of her Broadway career in 1949, the year Mulligan’s teeny-waisted, monochrome, fan-tailed Schiaparelli gown was made.

'Teeny-waisted': Carey Mulligan wore a Schiaparelli gown to the ceremony - WireImage

It looked spectacular on her (she’s also wonderful in the film), but was so tightly sculpted she may not have had much fun in it. By contrast, Florence Pugh, who is ideally cast as a Valentino ambassador (Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director there, really understands how to dress her to suit both her body and her personality), seemed completely at ease in spindly strapped red chiffon.

'Ideally cast as a Valentino ambassador': Florence Pugh in red at the Golden Globe - Getty Images

Talking of ease, Julianne Moore in a scarlet, floor-sweeping gown with pockets was perfection. She often wears black (Hollywood actresses do this a lot to underscore their earnestness), but crimson made her radiant. Designed by Matthieu Blazy of Bottega Veneta, an Italian label whose catwalk clothes excite the fashion crowd but barely register beyond, it had pockets, the crucial mark of a modern outfit, which lent it a modern, relaxed air. Bottega is henceforth a red-carpet player. Stand by for much more red on the high street.

'Crimson made her radiant': Julianne Moore - AFP

For savvy brands and stars, red carpet choices can redefine, challenge or confirm the public’s preconceptions. Through quirky accessorising, Rosamund Pike continues to position herself as a talented character actress who happens to have classic Hollywood beauty. Not everyone loved the Philip Treacy black fencing helmet-cum-veil she wore with her Dior couture lace dress, but most enjoyed the risk-taking.

Rosamund Pike's risk-taking Philip Treacy black fencing helmet-cum-veil and Dior couture dress - FilmMagic

Greta Lee, of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and the star of break-out hit Past Lives, continues to wear interesting but always elegant outfits. Her billowing, racer-back cream jersey Loewe dress requires serious poise to work. She has oodles and it did.

'Serious poise': Greta Lee - FilmMagic

An honourable mention for the men: actor and director John Krasinski, who pulled off red and burgundy by playing everything else relatively straight, and Andrew Scott, mainly for being Andrew Scott, but also for modelling one of the night’s big trends, head-to-toe white.

Head-to-toe white: Andrew Scott - Invision

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski - FilmMagic

Applause for those who suctioned themselves into sheer, or semi-sheer lingerie inspired corsetry: Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham in Suzanne Neville and Emily Blunt in the final look from Sarah Burton’s last show for Alexander McQueen in September last year. They looked amazing and 100 per cent dedicated to the act of doing so. Thank God the rest of us don’t have to.

Hannah Waddingham in Suzanne Neville - FilmMagic

And finally, to Meryl Streep in one of my favourite looks of the night. Not a sentence often typed, but Streep and her flawlessly tailored, shimmery fishtailed skirt suit, scarf tie blouse and playful, teeny cats-eye specs, are testimony to the youthful alchemy that happens when the right designer/stylist (Piccioli at Valentino again) meets the right actress. We’re not really meant to buy sequins any more, though after this there will probably be truckloads in the stores – bad for the planet.

'One of my favourite looks of the night': Meryl Streep arrives at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 - WireImage

Note to selves: wear more tinted specs and vintage sparkle.