Golf, friends and 'a little THC': How Yahoo readers are planning to manage their Election Day anxiety

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are facing off this Election Day — and a lot of folks are stressed out about it. Here’s how they’re coping. (Photo illustration: Alex Cochran for Yahoo News; photos: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Jamila Bell is a 28-year-old voter in Atlanta. She’s feeling “very on edge and anxious” about tomorrow’s election — more so than in previous years.

“I am not confident in the results, and I can’t quite predict which way it will go,” Bell tells Yahoo Life. While there’s only so much she can control, she is making plans to make Nov. 5 go more smoothly.

“For Election Day, I plan to make a delicious slow-cooked roast and rest comfortably in my home,” Bell shares. “I’ve already submitted my vote because I am very impatient, and I did not want to wait in the long lines. Also, there is a bit of anxiety surrounding my safety as a single woman being out alone for such a polarizing day. I’d rather avoid the crowds altogether.”

What she won’t be avoiding, however, is the election coverage. “I’m such a news junkie when it comes to politics, so I will be glued to the TV watching the results come in.”

Bell isn’t alone in feeling overwhelmed ahead of the election. Last month a Yahoo News/YouGov poll of 1,755 U.S. adults on both sides of the political aisle found that 67% reported feeling either very anxious (31%) or somewhat anxious (36%) about the face-off between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. A majority cited the election’s effect on the economy (64%) as their primary source of worry, while 60% expressed concern about political violence. Nearly half (48%) felt anxious about the election results not being accepted, and 39% worried that the election could be stolen. “Honestly, I think we’re in trouble no matter what,” one undecided voter told the Wall Street Journal.

What is everyone doing to stay calm? Last month we invited Yahoo readers to submit a Google form sharing their state of mind amid a heated election cycle. A common theme: People are, yep, stressed out — and are trying to figure out how to minimize anxious feelings on Election Day.

Here’s what they had to say.

Toni (who asked to be identified by her first name only) is in her 60s and described herself as feeling “very anxious” ahead of Nov. 5. But she won’t be steering clear of the exhaustive political coverage that day. “[I plan to] continue updating what’s going on until all the results are in,” she wrote.

Some are turning to hobbies to keep them calm on Election Day. “I will play golf that day,” said one voter in his 80s who asked to remain anonymous.

And then there’s Diane, in her early 70s, who has something else in mind to distract her on the big day: “Speaking with supportive friends and a little THC will do it!”

“I’m worried and frightened like I’ve never been before about an election,” said 61-year-old Sherry in Arizona. She admitted to changing her plans to volunteer as a poll worker due to concerns about potential violence and will vote by mail-in ballot instead of in person. While she prefers the “safety of my own home,” she won’t be opting out of Election Day entirely. “This election is too important to NOT follow, so I will likely be doing what everyone else will be doing: watching coverage.”

“I can hardly sleep at night about this election and cannot talk to some of my friends about it,” shared Joyce, 79. She’s not alone; 28% of the U.S. adults surveyed for our Yahoo News/YouGov poll reported finding it stressful to spend time with friends or family members who don’t share their political views. Like Sherry, Joyce will also be voting by mail and watching news coverage — with some boundaries. “[I] will probably watch TV channels that don’t show the [campaign] ads.”

Sue, meanwhile, plans to spend Nov. 5 “with family and friends who share my political views.”

“I’ve gone through many emotions this election,” said another female voter who asked to not share her name. She too is setting boundaries around how much news she consumes about the election. “I will be watching [TV] less,” she told Yahoo Life. “I will also need to stop reading so many articles.”

Still mapping out your own Election Day plans? Here are a few tips on getting through the day (or, ahem, days) that mental health experts recently shared with Yahoo Life.