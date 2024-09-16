Can a good cup of coffee turn a bad day around?

Over half of Americans claim a good cup of coffee can be “so powerful,” it can turn their worst days around into good ones. On the flip side, in a poll of 2,000 American coffee drinkers, 31% said their entire day can be ruined if their coffee isn’t right. Some are so in-tune with their coffee, they can tell when they’ve received the incorrect order based on if it doesn’t taste right (25%) or doesn’t look right (9%). One in five even claimed having fresh coffee is “better than sex.” Commissioned by La Colombe and Chobani and conducted by Talker Research, the study revealed how both hot coffee and iced coffee drinkers prefer their brews.