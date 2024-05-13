Good Maternity Care In The UK Is A 'Postcode Lottery'

The UK’s maternity and postnatal care has been called into question, after a new inquiry detailed the ‘harrowing’ experiences of new mothers.

The inquiry into childbirth trauma, which spoke to some 1,300 women, noted that some were left in blood-soaked sheets while others said their children had suffered life-changing injuries due to medical negligence. It has called for an overhaul of the system, with NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard noting that the experiences outlined in the report ‘are simply not good enough’.

It is understood that the report’s findings will be presented to ministers today, with the Health Secretary Victoria Atkins then expected to lay out the government’s official response. Among the recommendations included in the report is the creation of a maternity commissioner role, which would report to the Prime Minister.

Conservative MP Theo Clarke, who co-chaired the inquiry alongside Labour MP, Rosie Duffield, has spoken at length about her own traumatic experience of giving birth. She told BBC Radio 4’s Today progamme this morning that there was ‘a postcode lottery’ for maternity care in the UK.

The MP for Stafford, who delivered an emotional speech in October 2023 in the House of Commons about an experience she had giving birth, said: ‘I don’t think is acceptable – that depending on where you live, you will literally be offered a different level of care in terms of how you’re given support during childbirth and afterwards.’

Research from the Birth Trauma Association found that about 4-5% of women who give birth experience PTSD, which is about about 30,000 a year in the UK.

This isn't the first time that it has been asserted that women's health is being deprioritised. Research from earlier this year also found that that almost 600,000 women in England are waiting for gynaecological treatment amid soaring waiting lists.

According to Labour analysis of data from the House of Commons library, there are at present 33,000 women who have been waiting for gynaecological treatments for more than a year, an increase of 43% since 2022.

According to Labour analysis of data from the House of Commons library, there are at present 33,000 women who have been waiting for gynaecological treatments for more than a year, an increase of 43% since 2022.





