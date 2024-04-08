Good Morning Britain star announces break from show as fan-favourite returns

Charlotte Hawkins, Martin Lewis, Laura Tobin, Susanna Reid, Richard Arnold 'Good Morning Britain' TV show, London, UK - 28 Jun 2023 (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Good Morning Britain's weather presenter Laura Tobin has announced that she's taking a short break from the show to enjoy a well-deserved holiday with her family.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the mum-of-one revealed that her co-star Alex Beresford would be stepping in while she's away.

"I'm on leave from @GMB for the next week enjoying the Easter holiday with family and friends - hopefully doing this," she penned alongside a video of waves crashing on the beach, adding: "I'll probably be quieter on here than normal & won't be posting my daily weather - @alexberesfordTV will be looking after you (more [rain cloud emoji)."

In the comments section, fans were quick to wish Laura a relaxing break, with one person writing: "Enjoy your holiday you definitely deserve it, but won't be the same this week as I'll now have to open the curtains myself and become a weather man," while another added: "Hi Laura, enjoy your well-deserved leave have a great time off and enjoy your self hope the weather stays kind to you on your time off!!"

Others were pleased to see Alex back on their screens, with one person writing: "Morning Alex, lovely to see you back on GMB while Laura's on holiday," while another penned: "Have a lovely break, Laura! Looking forward to getting weather updates from Alex."

Laura Tobin is taking a week off (Instagram)

Alex isn't the only presenter who returned to screens on Monday as Ed Balls also made a comeback.

The former politician hosted the programme alongside Kate Garraway, who is taking over from Susanna Reid whilst she enjoys a two-week break. She told viewers at the end of March: "Right I am off for Easter - please don't panic!"

Alex Beresford will be stepping in for Laura (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Good Morning Britain has seen various presenter shake-ups in recent weeks, most notably Ben Shephard's departure from the show.

The 49-year-old hosted his final programme back in February before moving over to This Morning as the show's official new co-host alongside Cat Deeley.

For his last show, Ben was joined by a number of his co-stars, including Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid, Alex Beresford and Charlotte Hawkins.

Ben Shephard hosted his final GMB show in February (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

As he bid farewell to viewers, he gave an emotional sign-off. "The alarm going off has never been anything I've enjoyed but what I have known is as soon as I get in here, I'll be surrounded by you brilliant, incredible, challenging, chaotic, fabulous people that make me better at what I do," he said.

"It's not lost on me that I wouldn't be able to do it if you lot weren't amazing and been fabulous friends and brilliant colleagues."

Ben now hosts This Morning with Cat Deeley (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

After praising the show's production team and viewers who tune in every morning, he went on to say: "I can only cope with this because I'm not going far, these guys will carry on doing an incredible job, I'll get a lie-in and in a couple of weeks I'll be able to welcome you back from the school run with a cup of tea with Cat next door. I know that this lot will still be doing the best show they can for you.

"Thank you for making this so special," he added.