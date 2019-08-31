Good News, 'Mindhunter' Fans: Season 3 Is Almost Definitely Happening

From Good Housekeeping

Mindhunter season 2 dropped on Netflix on August 16.

Netflix hasn't confirmed Mindhunter season 3 yet, but director David Fincher reportedly has plans for five total seasons.

If you've already binge-watched all of Mindhunter season 2, you're likely sitting with all sorts of questions about what the future holds for Holden Ford, Bill Tench, and the rest of the cast of characters that Netflix's hit crime show has introduced us to. What happens with Bill's adopted son, Brian? Will the series ever show us the arrest of the BTK Killer? And, perhaps most importantly ...

Will there be a Mindhunter season 3?



Although Netflix has yet to officially confirm a third season of their hit crime show, it seems like a safe bet to say that Mindhunter season 3 will happen. There's only been positive buzz around season 2 since it's August 16 drop — and in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Holt McCallany (who plays Bill Tench) revealed director David Fincher has some big plans for the show's future.

Photo credit: Netflix More

"He said, 'Listen, are you ready to do this for five seasons? Because even if I f*** it up, it's gonna go five seasons, and I don't intend to f*** it up,'" Holt said of his first meeting with David. "So I'd like to think that we will continue, for as long as David is intrigued by telling this particular story."

When will season 3 premiere on Netflix?

Now that is a good question. Nearly two years passed between the release of Mindhunter's seasons 1 and 2, so it might be summer 2021 before we see more of Holden Ford and Bill Tench. (In the meantime, you might want to pick up a copy of former FBI agent John E. Douglas's book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, on which the Netflix show is loosely based.)

Which serial killers will be in season 3?

It's hard to know for sure which infamous killers would appear in season 3 of Mindhunter, especially when we're unsure how far into the future a third season might jump. But, knowing who real-life agents (and the inspiration behind the show) John E. Douglas and Robert K. Ressler interviewed during their time with the FBI, publications such as Vulture have supposed such infamous killers as Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, and Jeffrey Dahmer might appear on the show in the future.

Photo credit: Netflix More

Are there any Mindhunter season 3 spoilers yet?



Understandably, there's not a ton of information just yet — we don't even know for sure if Mindhunter season 3 is happening at all! It seems safe to assume that a season 3 might include more BTK Killer vignettes (Dennis Rader wasn't caught until 2005, after all) and expand on the story of Bill's adopted son, Brian (there's definitely lots to unpack there). But aside from that, all we've really heard is this intriguing tidbit from actor Holt McCallany: A third season of Mindhunter could mean "a complete reimagining of the show," he told The Hollywood Reporter. Fingers crossed Netflix does end up renewing the show — and we get to see what that "reimagining" looks like.

