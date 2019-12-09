Good News: There Probably Will Be a Fourth Season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

From Good Housekeeping

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6.

Amazon hasn't confirmed season 4 yet, but show creator and director Amy Sherman-Palladino reportedly has plans for four to five total seasons.

After a year of anticipation, fans have finally been rewarded with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3, which follows the lovable Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) on her first-ever national comedy tour. But if you've already watched all eight episodes of season 3, you're probably wondering ...

Will there be a fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?

Amazon hasn't publicly confirmed whether The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will have a season 4 just yet — season 3 only just dropped on December 6, after all. But considering how popular the show is with both viewers and critics alike (hello, 16 Emmy Awards across two seasons!), we're guessing this is just the beginning for Midge.

Photo credit: Terence Patrick - Getty Images More

Plus, we know show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has long had plans for at least one or two more seasons: "I think we know what our trajectory is for the first four to five seasons," Amy told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2017, after the first season had been released.

When will season 4 premiere on Amazon Prime Video?

Again, we can't be completely sure if or when a potential season 4 might arrive. But if the past two seasons are any indication, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 might premiere in early December 2020: Although season 1 landed on Amazon in March 2017, seasons 2 and 3 premiered in the first week of December in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Are there any spoilers for season 4 yet?

Because we're still unsure if there will even be a fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, we don't have any spoilers just yet. It seems like a safe bet, however, to assume that Midge's comedy career will only continue to take off after her first national tour in season 3 — and that her loved ones, who are along for the ride, will be forced to take her livelihood (and the modern implications of it) more seriously.

Photo credit: Amazon Prime Video More

In an interview with GoodHousekeeping.com, actress Caroline Aaron (who plays Joel's mom, Shirley, on the show) also hinted that season 4 might be a tough one for the Maisels as they try to adjust to the changing times of the '60s.

"As we move into the '60s, which we are going to do probably by the end of season 3, the world is going to certainly be pulled out from under Moishe and Shirley's feet," Caroline says. "The world they knew is going to be a very, very different world. Midge is going to bring that world into this family, and I would imagine it's going to be hard for us. I don't know that for sure, but all the rules are changing, and let's see what that means."

Very interesting, indeed.

In the meantime, we'll be anxiously awaiting the confirmation of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 — let's just hope it comes quickly.

For can't-miss news, expert beauty advice, genius home solutions, delicious recipes, and lots more, sign up for the Good Housekeeping newsletter.

Subscribe Now





You Might Also Like