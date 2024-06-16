Gordon Ramsay visibly shakes as he details horrifying accident on Father's Day - 'I'm lucky to be alive'

Gordon Ramsay revealed he has been in a major cycling accident and is "lucky to be alive" as he issued a heartfelt warning to all cyclists on Father's Day.

The chef, 57, who shares six children with his wife Tana, looked visibly shaken as he took to TikTok on Saturday to share a chilling message with his followers about the importance of road safety.

In a video that has hit over 20 million views on the platform, Gordon was trembling and shaking as he detailed his traumatic experience.

"You know how much I love cycling, triathlons and Iron Man etc. This week unfortunately I had a really bad accident and it really shook me," he began. "Honestly, I'm lucky to be here now."

The Hell's Kitchen star continued: "From those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospital who looked after me this week, they were amazing but honestly, you've got to wear a helmet.

"I don't care how short the journey is, I don't care about the fact that these helmets cost money, they're crucial. Even with the kids - any short journey - they've got to wear a helmet," he insisted.

Gordon admits he is "lucky to be alive"

As Gordon reiterated that he is "lucky to be standing here," he lifted up his shirt to reveal a shocking plum-hued bruise across his entire side.

"I'm in pain, it's been a brutal week," Gordon admitted. "I'm sort of getting through it," he continued.

"This weekend is massive, it's Father's Day. I want to wish you all a very happy Father's Day, but please please please wear a helmet. Because if I didn't, honestly, I wouldn't be here now."

Fans rushed to the comments of Gordon's moving TikTok post, with many concerned for his well being.

Gordon issued his warning statement ahead of Father's Day

"Gordon's hands keep shaking…" noted a concerned fan in the comments, as another chimed in: "He's just had a traumatic injury and is back at work and also making a public statement on something vulnerable. [The shaking] is likely adrenaline, nerves, and discomfort."

"You can see and hear in your voice how serious it was. I really hope you are taking time to recover, that looks incredibly painful," another fan wrote.

Gordon Ramsay's wife and children

Tana Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay share six children together (Dave Benett)

The Scottish restaurateur is no doubt shook up after his close call, which was evident as he urged parents to consider their safety precautions.

While Gordon is known for his boiling point temper in the kitchen, off screen the star is a doting father to Megan, 26, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Matilda, 22, Oscar, five, and baby son Jesse James, who was born in 2023.

After marrying his wife Tana in 1996, it was always the couple's plan to have a big family together.

Tana and Gordron beside their two youngest sons (Instagram)

Introducing his newborn son last year, Gordon penned on Instagram: "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper, one more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done."