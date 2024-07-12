Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana says their four adult children moved back home

Tana Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at Tate Modern on 3 September 2019 in London, England (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana has revealed their four adult children have moved back home.

On an episode of the Postcards from Midlife podcast with Lorraine Candy and Trish Halpin, the 49-year-old cookbook author shared that they currently have a full house, with all their children under one roof. The couple share six children: Megan, 26, twins Jack and Holly, 24, Matilda “Tilly,” 22, Oscar, five, and Jesse, eight months.

“They left home, and they’ve all come back,” she explained, adding that they had primarily left because their London home had been undergoing a makeover. “They moved out of our house three years ago to renovate.”

During the renovation, Megan and Holly lived with friends, meanwhile, Jack was away galivanting in “the west country.” Only Tilly stayed with her mother and father along with the little ones, Oscar and Jesse.

“By the time we finished the project and moved back in three weeks ago, everyone has a bedroom again,” she continued. “They’ve all moved home. Holly lives in Nottingham, but she’s always coming back to London and obviously wants a bedroom with her boyfriend [swimmer Adam Peaty].”

Even with a full house, Tana notes that her youngest, newborn Jesse, can “sleep through the noise,” even with all the chaos that comes with full-grown adults being in the house.

“Luckily when someone’s sneaking in at three in the morning [and] the dog is barking like crazy, doors are slamming, he sleeps.” she said. “They just have to revolve around him really.”

Unsurprisingly, the busiest room in the Ramsay household is the kitchen, but shockingly enough, Tana takes charge of the kitchen rather than celebrity chef Gordon. She said: “Gordon eats anything. He’s so easy to cook for. He wants the plainest most simple home cooking.”

However, Gordon is the easiest person to please in their household, with Tana noting that their children are “fussy” and “demanding” concerning what they want to eat. “They’re all so fussy. Holly won’t eat dairy at the moment. Tilly eats fish, but not meat,” she explained.

“They never used to be like this, so the little ones are the easiest,” she added. “All the kids are quite demanding, but I love it.”

In a May interview with People, her celebrity chef husband spoke candidly about what it was like to welcome a baby well into their marriage.

“I think I’m a better dad the second time round, if I’m honest,” he admitted. “Tana’s always been an amazing mom. But I think, if I had to self critique, I know I’m better because I’ve got experience now.”

He added that there’s been many benefits to having such a wide age gap between their children.

“The second part of this family with the other two little ones, I think they’re in a great position because they’re getting educated a lot earlier from their bigger, older siblings, and they’re fascinated with their careers,” he explained. “Oscar understands what a police officer does now because his big sister is one, and then he’s still trying to put Jack’s Green Beret on.”

Gordon added: “So as a five year old, he’s picking up on the importance of working and career wise. It’s pretty incredible.”

As for why their home kitchen has become Tana’s domain rather than his, he chalked it up to their children’s preferences. He remarked: “The kids always say my food’s too posh.”