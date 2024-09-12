Grace Beverley's new AI platform is about to 'democratise the creator industry'

Natalie Salmon
·5 min read
Grace Beverley sitting in the back of a car. She is wearing an elegant black outfit with feather details and her hair styled neatly in an updo with loose strands framing her face. She looks glamorous, exuding a confident and poised expression while looking off to the side.
Grace Beverley on her way to the Indiana Jones premiere

Grace Beverley  has done it again. Following the success of her sustainable fashion brand TALA, Grace is launching her latest business, Retrograde, an AI-powered platform aimed at content creators and digital talent.

This month Grace and her co-founders, Jake Browne and Gary Meehan, officially introduced Retrograde to the world. The pre-seed funding round for her new venture already secured an impressive $2 million in capital. The goal? To disrupt the creator economy and democratise access to high-quality talent management.

With over one million Instagram followers and a proven track record of raising multimillion-pound funding rounds, the female entrepreneur known for her innovative ventures is now turning her sights toward revolutionising the talent management industry.

From Fashion to AI: Beverley's Transition

For many, Beverley is synonymous with her successful ventures in fashion and fitness, but her entry into the AI space with Retrograde signals a new direction. "I’ve been thinking for a while that the creator management model needed to change - and a few years ago, I’d met Jake and heard all about his fascinating work at Peblo, his previous company which he sold to Wayflyer,” Grace tells H! Fashion, “When he approached me last year with the idea for Retrograde, and I found that it linked perfectly with a problem I knew needed solving, I was so eager to be involved."

Grace Beverley seated alongside her Retrograde co-founders; Jake Browne and Gary Meehan.
Grace Beverley seated alongside her Retrograde co-founders; Jake Browne and Gary Meehan.

What Beverley is alluding to here is the massive, untapped potential in the digital creator economy. While many top creators have access to talent agents and management teams, a large portion of the industry—particularly smaller or emerging creators—lack this level of support. With the creator economy projected to be worth $480 billion by 2027 according to data from Goldman Sachs, there’s a clear gap in the market that Retrograde aims to fill.

What is Retrograde?

Retrograde positions itself as a "24/7 AI talent agent," a first-of-its-kind platform that caters to creators of all sizes, anywhere in the world. But how does it actually work? According to Beverley, the platform’s key innovation is its ability to fully automate the end-to-end management of creators' brand sponsorships, inbox flow, and other critical business processes. "Over the last decade, the creator industry has grown & matured massively to the point where there are now millions of creators of all sizes, and as a result, it’s become too large and varied for a one-size-fits-all management model," says Grace, "I’m lucky enough to have worked—and continue working—with some of the most incredible talent agents in the business, but there are so many creators who don’t get that level of support...That’s where Retrograde comes in, with its autopilot that manages your deals for you end to end - from negotiation to briefing all the way through to invoicing. We’re on a mission to democratise the creator industry, helping all creators—no matter their size—earn more from their work."

Retrograde’s AI-powered system is designed to provide creators with the tools to self-manage their careers more effectively. This means no more expensive talent agents taking a percentage of earnings—creators retain full control and reap the rewards of their labour. The autopilot feature streamlines processes from negotiation to invoicing, removing much of the hassle involved in brand deals and partnerships.

Revolutionising the Creator Economy

Retrograde arrives at a time when the creator industry is exploding in size and influence. With platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube creating unprecedented opportunities for creators to monetize their content, Beverley and her team are tapping into the very heart of this growth. According to recent estimates, brand deals are expected to make up 80% of all dollars transacted in the creator space by 2027. Retrograde’s role is to ensure that creators—big or small—can access these opportunities seamlessly. "In essence, Retrograde is a reaction to change already happening within the industry, where the number & range of creators has outgrown the management model that once served it - it’s what creators have been wanting for years, and AI has allowed us to get there," Beverley explains.

With Retrograde, Beverley and her co-founders are positioning themselves at the forefront of this digital revolution. As the platform continues to evolve, it’s poised to change the way creators interact with brands, paving the way for a more efficient, automated, and equitable future for talent management.

A Bright Future for Digital Creators

Retrograde’s innovative use of AI represents a significant leap forward in the talent management industry. Beverley’s mission to democratise the creator space aligns with broader trends toward automation and self-management. As more creators seek to take control of their careers and revenue streams, platforms like Retrograde will undoubtedly play a key role in reshaping the landscape.

For Grace, this is just another step in a career that has consistently pushed boundaries. With TALA already thriving, her move into AI signals her ability to identify industry gaps and capitalise on them.

Retrograde, with its AI autopilot, could very well be her next big win—one that not only disrupts the market but creates new possibilities for millions of creators worldwide.

