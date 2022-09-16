'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien rocks velvet dress on the TIFF red carpet

Grace Van Dien attends the "Roost" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

Grace Van Dien is no "stranger" to the red carpet.

On Thursday evening, the "Stranger Things" star attended the 49th Toronto International Film Festival to promote her latest film "Roost."

For the premiere, which took place at Roy Thompson Hall, the 25-year-old looked chic in a black velvet mini dress with a fitted bodice.

To accessorize her glamorous ensemble, the daughter of "Starship Troopers" star Casper Van Dien opted for a black choker with a pearl pendant, delicate silver rings, dangling earrings and an elegant pearl headband.

For glam, "The Village" actress donned a glossy pink lip, rosy cheeks and thick black eyeshadow. Her golden locks were styled in a loose chignon with curls that framed her face.

Grace Van Dien rocked a black velvet dress on the TIFF red carpet. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

To walk the red carpet, Van Dien was joined by her 90s heartthrob father, who wore a black suit and a black dress shirt.

The actor added a pop of colour to his outfit with a leopard print tie and matching shoes.

The father-daughter duo smiled for the cameras and waved at fans as they made their way down the carpet, clearly having the time of their life.

Later on, Grace was also pictured giving her father a tender hug while he looked upon her with pride.

Casper Van Dien and Grace Van Dien walked the TIFF red carpet together. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/WireImage)

On Twitter, fans went crazy over Van Dien's "stunning" look.

"It's Grace Van Dien's first appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival but it's her happiness captured through the lens of her fans that you can almost feel radiate from the screen, that's the tweet," penned a fan.

"She is stunning!" wrote someone else.

"Biggest crush at the moment," a Twitter user added.

Grace and her dad Casper Van Dien at the red carpet. This was such a sweet moment❤#GraceVanDien #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/aNSflJx7OI — Carpe Diem🖤🎸 (@CarpeDiem5523) September 16, 2022

"Grace Van Dien slayed the red carpet with her look. She is the sweetest and most humble person," shared a fan.

"It's Grace Van Dien's world and we are all just living in it," penned another with the heart eyes emoji.

"Roost" is an immersive thriller directed by Amy Redford. The film looks at the troubles that arise between a mother (played by Summer Phoenix) and her teenage daughter, Anna, (Van Dien) after she is seduced online by an older man (played by Kyle Gallner). According to the film's description, "nothing and no one are as they seem."

