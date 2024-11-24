Grammy winner to headline charity Christmas concert with readings from Hollywood stars

Christmas is just a month away and one festive celebration in London is set to attract a whole host of celebrity attendees getting in the spirit.

Richard E. Grant, former QI host Stephen Fry, and Rogue Agent star Gemma Arterton will all be among the A-listers attending The Fayre of St James’ charity Christmas concert on Tuesday, 26 November.

The event will take place in the beautiful enclaves of St James’s Church in Piccadilly, London and is set to be an evening of carols and star-studded performances, with each celebrity giving a festive reading.

Often referred to as “the charity concert of the year” The Fayre of St James’s 2024 lineup will include a headline performance from Grammy Award-winning rapper Eve, who is known for her hip hop hits “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”, “Who’s That Girl” and “Tambourine”.

There will also be performances from Brit award winner Emeli Sandé, known for her 2012 ballad “Read All About It”, and English-Italian singer Jack Savoretti.

The concert also makes way for rising star performers with Sienna Spiro, who went viral with her track “Maybe” on TikTok this autumn, also giving a festive performance for the good cause.

The Fayre of St James’s has become one of London’s most sought-after carol concerts, with tickets selling out weeks before the event.

Stephen Fry reading at The Fayre of St. James’s in 2023 (Getty Images)

Elsewhere on the lineup, award-winning Scottish soprano Katy Thomson and baritone Harry Thatcher will perform, with readings from Danish actor Clara Rugaard and Emmy winner Dougray Scott.

In 2023, The Fayre of St James’s carol concert raised over £350,000 for the Quintessentially Foundation, with ambitions to raise an even larger amount with this year’s concert.

Proceeds are given to the charity’s flagship initiative, The Firefly Project, which incubates smaller charities that support young people affected by poverty in the capital.

Emeli Sande is among those set to perform at the star studded service this year (John Phillips/Getty Images for G)

Last year, the Foundation improved the lives of more than 10,500 young Londoners through its charity partners and provided over £285k in grants, tailored support plans, and high-quality training.

Sir Ben Elliot, Founding Trustee of Quintessentially Foundation said: “We work to amplify the causes of our charity partners, transforming them from the inside out.

“Our unique approach combines unrestricted funding with tailored organisational support and introductions to our network. Please join us on this mission.”

Grammy winner Eve will headline the charity carol concert (AFP via Getty Images)

He continued: “Our work is 100% donor-funded, so I implore you to give as generously as you possibly can to help those who are less fortunate than us this Christmas.

“Together, we can help these charities grow and continue their urgent and important work in restoring hope, health, wellbeing, and happiness to the children, young people, and families in London facing the most disadvantages.”

The last remaining tickets for this year’s Fayre of St James’s are available here.