Grammys 2023: See every red carpet look from this year's awards

Music's biggest night is officially underway — and you're not going to want to miss a moment of the 2023 Grammys red carpet fashion.

The 65th Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena, with Trevor Noah once again taking up hosting duties. The star-studded show is set to include performances by Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith and more.

The awards show is always a chance for celebs to unleash their most creative red carpet style, making for some of the most exciting looks of awards season.

check out every red carpet look from the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Shania Twain

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Just days after debuting her new blonde locks, Shania Twain switched up her look once again for her Grammys red carpet appearance. The 57-year-old rocked a Harris Reed cow printed suit and top hat, along with bright red hair.

Lizzo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Lizzo stepped out on the red carpet in a floral-embellished Dolce & Gabbana cloak and corseted gown, accessorized with fingerless mesh gloves and sparkling diamond rings. The 34-year-old Grammy winner is nominated for five awards, and is also performing during this year's ceremony.

Laverne Cox

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Laverne Cox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

The "Orange is the New Black" star, 50, opted for a dramatic Kim Kassas gown, which she paired with delicate gold jewelry and slicked-back hair.

Bebe Rexha

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bebe Rexha attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

It's safe to say that the Barbiecore trend is still going strong, as Bebe Rexha made an appearance in a hot pink Moschino gown and a '70s-inspired blonde blow-out.

Blac Chyna

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Blac Chyna attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Blac Chyna, 34, turned heads on the red carpet in a beaded and feathered bodysuit, along with a matching headpiece and gloves.

Doja Cat

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The "Say So" songstress hit the red carpet in a jaw-dropping latex gown with coordinating gloves by Atelier Versace. Nominated for five awards, the 27-year-old finished the look with close-cropped hair and dramatic winged eyeliner.

Maren Morris

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Maren Morris attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Maren Morris channeled her inner diva in a navel-baring sheer Off-White gown as she walked the red carpet. The "Make You Say" singer, 32, is nominated for three awards at tonight's ceremony.

Sam Smith

English singer-songwriter Sam Smith arrives for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Sam Smith brought the drama to the Grammys with their theatrical take on red carpet dressing. The "Unholy" singer paired a billowing red coat with a lace-trimmed top hat, platform boots and a bedazzled cane.

Sheryl Crow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Sheryl Crow attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Sheryl Crow, 60, showed off her toned physique as she walked the red carpet in a strapless, asymmetric gown with a daring thigh-high slit.

Rita Wilson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Rita Wilson attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Rita Wilson, 66, brought the glamour on the red carpet, wearing a sequinned gown and floral choker. The dress featured a draped sleeve and feathered trim worthy of Old Hollywood.

Kelsea Ballerini

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kelsea Ballerini was all smiles on the red carpet, where she rocked a sunny yellow Prabal Gurung number — complete with coordinating yellow sandals.

Miranda Lambert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Miranda Lambert attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Miranda Lambert, 39, strut her stuff in a fringed Le Thanh Hoa gown with beaded detailing and a plunging V-neckline.

