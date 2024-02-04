Grammys 2024: The best, worst and wildest red carpet looks from Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Paris Jackson & more
The biggest names in music pulled out all the stops on the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet.
The Grammys red carpet is officially underway.
Trevor Noah is acting as host once again for the 66th Grammy Awards live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. SZA leads the pack of nominees this year, with nine nominations including Album of the Year for "SOS." Other nominees include Phoebe Bridgers (and her musical group boygenius) with seven nominations, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Baptiste and Billie Eilish all have six nominations each.
Before the who's who of the music industry gather to see who takes home the coveted gramophone award, they're hitting the red carpet in their finest looks.
Below, we've gathered the must-see 2024 Grammys red carpet looks you won't want to miss — from the best to the worst, and everything in between.
Dua Lipa
Lipa, who's nominated for her song "Dance The Night Away" from the "Barbie" movie, wore a custom silver look by Courreges with strategically placed cut outs on the hips.
Kelly Osbourne
The reality-star turned TV personality wore a stylish structured tea-length look by Christian Siriano.
Billie Eilish
The "What Was I Made For" singer stayed true to her roots in a look by Willy Chavarria that featured a custom "Barbie" bomber jacket.
Paris Jackson
Model Paris Jackson covered up her tattoos in body makeup for the Grammys red carpet. She donned a black off-the-shoulder gown with a midriff cutout.
Noah Kahan
"Stick Season" singer and Best New Artist nominee wore a monochromatic black suit for his first Grammys.
Boygenius
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker who reportedly were paying homage to musician Elliot Smith with their coordinating Thom Browne looks on the Grammys red carpet. The group added a special nod to their fans, who gift the band pink carnations inspired by their song, "We Are In Love."
Lainey Wilson
The "I Know A Few Things A Man Oughta Know" singer wore a chic twist on her signature look with a head-to-toe black ensemble with bold gold buttons.
Brandi Carlile
American folk rock singer Brandi Carlile stunned on the red carpet in an apricot orange ensemble, paired with a pink blouse.
Laverne Cox
Actress Laverne Cox opted for a fashion-forward look by Comme des Garçons for the Grammys red carpet.
Sheila E
Singer and drummer Sheila E., 66, opted for a colourful oversized suit on the Grammys red carpet.
Jelly Roll
The "Wild Ones" musician and Grammy nominee wore a camel beige Louis Vuitton jacket paired with a simple white tee and matching pants.
