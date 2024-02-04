Grammys 2024: The best, worst and wildest red carpet looks from Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Paris Jackson & more

Dua Lipa at the 2024 Grammys red carpet. (Image via Getty Images)

The Grammys red carpet is officially underway.

Trevor Noah is acting as host once again for the 66th Grammy Awards live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. SZA leads the pack of nominees this year, with nine nominations including Album of the Year for "SOS." Other nominees include Phoebe Bridgers (and her musical group boygenius) with seven nominations, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Baptiste and Billie Eilish all have six nominations each.

Before the who's who of the music industry gather to see who takes home the coveted gramophone award, they're hitting the red carpet in their finest looks.

Below, we've gathered the must-see 2024 Grammys red carpet looks you won't want to miss — from the best to the worst, and everything in between.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa in custom Courreges at the 2024 Grammys. (Image via Getty Images)

Lipa, who's nominated for her song "Dance The Night Away" from the "Barbie" movie, wore a custom silver look by Courreges with strategically placed cut outs on the hips.

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne at the 2024 Grammys. (Image via Getty Images)

The reality-star turned TV personality wore a stylish structured tea-length look by Christian Siriano.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish repped the "Barbie" film at the 2024 Grammys. (Image via Getty Images)

The "What Was I Made For" singer stayed true to her roots in a look by Willy Chavarria that featured a custom "Barbie" bomber jacket.

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson at the 2024 Grammys. (Image via Getty Images)

Model Paris Jackson covered up her tattoos in body makeup for the Grammys red carpet. She donned a black off-the-shoulder gown with a midriff cutout.

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan at the 2024 Grammys. (Image via Getty Images)

"Stick Season" singer and Best New Artist nominee wore a monochromatic black suit for his first Grammys.

Boygenius

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of boygenius. (Image via Getty Images)

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker who reportedly were paying homage to musician Elliot Smith with their coordinating Thom Browne looks on the Grammys red carpet. The group added a special nod to their fans, who gift the band pink carnations inspired by their song, "We Are In Love."

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson at the 2024 Grammy Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

The "I Know A Few Things A Man Oughta Know" singer wore a chic twist on her signature look with a head-to-toe black ensemble with bold gold buttons.

Brandi Carlile

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile at the 2024 Grammys. (Image via Getty Images)

American folk rock singer Brandi Carlile stunned on the red carpet in an apricot orange ensemble, paired with a pink blouse.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox at the Grammys. (Image via Getty Images)

Actress Laverne Cox opted for a fashion-forward look by Comme des Garçons for the Grammys red carpet.

Sheila E

Grammy-award winning singer and drummer Shiela E. (Image via Getty Images)

Singer and drummer Sheila E., 66, opted for a colourful oversized suit on the Grammys red carpet.

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll kept it casual at the 2024 Grammys. (Image via Getty Images)

The "Wild Ones" musician and Grammy nominee wore a camel beige Louis Vuitton jacket paired with a simple white tee and matching pants.

