This graphic detective story will keep children riveted

If the latest data are to be believed, sales of children’s graphic novels have increased in volume by 425 per cent in the last five years. The expressive illustrations and snap-fire text of books such as Pablo and Splash (Sheena Dempsey) and Bunny vs Monkey (Jamie Smart) make them a natural choice for readers approaching chapter books for the first time. But this enchanting new detective series by the French authors Joëlle Jolivet and Jean-Luc Fromental (translated by Jill Phythian), though nominally for children of seven-plus, is likely to appeal to more seasoned palates.

The heroine of the story is Miss Cat, who runs a detective agency in an old dairy. When the story begins, business is slow – “Maybe crime had gone on holiday?” – until one day a rich old widower called Mr Maximus implores Miss Cat to find the pet canary given to him by his daughter-in-law Doris, which he now suspects has been kidnapped: “Please find Harry. I don’t care what it costs… His sweet tweeting brought a little happiness into my lonely life.”

What ensues is a web of intrigue, in which Miss Cat suspects that the alluring Doris and her talking dog Wolfgang know more about Harry’s whereabouts than they are letting on. And when she discovers that the “not-so-kidnapped canary” is part of the plot, her commission takes on ever more urgency: “Miss Cat let out a silent gasp. Those three crafty characters had been trying to kill her!”

As a detective story, the plot contains plenty of nostalgic devices: “Miss Cat was lapping this up. A mysterious safe, a cryptic code, a secret scheme. It was the kind of case she dreamed about. Kitty heaven!” And all the clues form a neat puzzle that the methodical reader, like Miss Cat, will enjoy trying to piece together. But far from feeling formulaic, the charm of the story lies in its intrinsic eccentricity. We never quite know, for example, to what degree Miss Cat is human or feline; and such is the calm conviction of the narrative, that we don’t even blink on discovering that the local milkshake-bar is manned by an octopus.

It soon becomes clear to Miss Cat that Mr Maximus is not all he seems. Could he be, in truth, Mixus the Magnificent, a famous magician whose grand finale involves acts of animorphosis, conducted using the powers of the Eye of Elzob, a supernatural jewel so potent that the whole Maximus family is fighting over it? By this point, the very youngest readers might start to flounder. But this reader was entranced.

