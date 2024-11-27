Great British Bake Off fans struggle to watch 'gutting' final

The Great British Bake Off concluded on Tuesday night. Going toe-to-toe in the tent, Georgie Grasso, Christiaan de Vries and Dylan Bachelet whipped up their final bakes, but it wasn't a cakewalk.

Fans became emotional as Dylan Bachelet became overwhelmed in the final (Instagram)

During the technical challenges, fans were heartbroken as Dylan began to crumble under the pressure. Ahead of the episode's premiere, many had been convinced that the 20-year-old would inevitably win the series.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), viewers became emotional as Dylan became increasingly frustrated with the technical challenges. "Hard to watch Bake Off with Dylan struggling," wrote one. "Bake off finale.. heartbreaking… Dylan, I'm so sorry," tweeted a second.

Ahead of the final, fans were convinced that Dylan would win the series (Channel 4)

"Dylaaannn!!! I'm finding this very frustrating to watch, everything is going wrong for #Dylan," added a third.

Ultimately, Georgie Grasso took the crown after wowing Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with her hanging celebration cake. A historic moment for the show, Georgie, 34, is Bake Off's first-ever Welsh winner. " I can't believe it. This is just incredible," she said in the episode.

Congratulations to the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2024... Georgie! #GBBOpic.twitter.com/PoVySiEZ08 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 26, 2024

While fans have commended Georgie on her well-deserved triumph, Bake Off fans were notably "gutted" for Dylan. As the credits rolled, however, it was revealed that he had since landed a job with a Michelin-star restaurant!

"Wow, Dylan has got a job in a Michelin-starred restaurant! How fantastic! Congratulations Dylan #greatbritishbakeoff," noted one. "#Dylan is working at a Michelin-starred restaurant. honestly not surprised. He will go far that boy," declared another.

The Five Fields, where Dylan currently works, has posted a sweet message to the budding chef. Alongside photos of Dylan in the kitchen, the restaurant tweeted: "Huge congratulations to our own @DylanBachelet_ for making it through to @britishbakeoff 2024 finals this week!

"Dylan has been very good at not letting on how well he has done so we are all cheering him on each episode. We couldn't be more proud of his accomplishments!!"

Following the finale, Bake Off shared Dylan's farewell letter on X. "Bake Off...What an insane journey, every aspect was great," he began. "The bakers, the talent, the production team all made me feel at home, and comfortable. They all made this experience brilliant!

"I miss the time in the tent so much now, I feel very lucky to have been a part of GBBO 24, a great year. I'm sad it's over. That being said, I'm excited for the future, and I can't wait for Christmas! Hopefully creating lots of new memories with everyone on the show!"

So, what happened to fellow finalists, Georgie and Christiaan? The mum-of-three continues to live at her stunning farmhouse in Wales while posting baking videos on her Instagram account, which now boasts 27.6k followers. The credits revealed that she's also welcomed some new ducklings.

Meanwhile, Christiaan recently celebrated his 34th birthday. In his latest Instagram post, the baker shared that there are "exciting things on the horizon," although he remained coy about his next steps.