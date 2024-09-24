Great British Bake Off fans react to unexpected twist as show returns

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - Chicago Blackhawks
Tyler Bertuzzi Left The Maple Leafs Because Of This
Here's why Tyler Bertuzzi decided to sign with the rebuilding Blackhawks.
- Yahoo Sports
Dan Campbell, family moved after teenage Lions fan posted address on Snapchat: 'Dumb f*** trying to go for it'
Dan Campbell's family moved due to harassment from fans, which began when a frustrated teenage fan posted his address on Snapchat.
- FTW Outdoors
Tom Brady's disgusted reaction to Cowboys penalty was his latest great broadcast moment
We have found a niche for Tom Brady to fill as Fox's lead analyst on NFL games, and it's just this: ripping on the Dallas Cowboys. He did it in Week 2 as the Cowboys melted down against the New Orleans Saints, and it happened again as he was ranting during Dallas's
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
BREAKING: Canucks Release First Slate Of Roster Cuts
Following the Vancouver Canucks training camp scrimmage, the team announced a slew of roster moves.
- FTW Outdoors
A shot of Travis Kelce looking sad on the Chiefs' bench had fans worried
Maybe Travis Kelce was just bummed that Taylor Swift apparently couldn't make it to Atlanta to watch him play in the Kansas City Chiefs' win on Sunday night. Or maybe a rough start to the season for him was the reason he looked sad on the bench. What
- FTW Outdoors
Raheem Morris had a perfect 4-word response to no-call on Chiefs' pass interference
This post has been updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy. Raheem Morris wasn't going to say anything, but by saying just four words, you KNOW what he meant. The Atlanta Falcons head coach was clearly fumin
- People
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Cowgirl-Inspired Outfit at Chiefs-Falcons Game
The soon-to-be mom-of-three made an appearance in Atlanta to support her Chiefs quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes
- USA TODAY Sports
Trade Russell Wilson? QB deal is right move for both Steelers, Dolphins
Russell Wilson's resurgence hasn't taken off in Pittsburgh. But one trade could help the quarterback get back onto the field in short time.
- LA Times
Caitlin Clark suffers black eye. She says it was no excuse for her rough playoff debut
Fever superstar Caitlin Clark had a rough WNBA postseason debut, suffering what appeared to be an accidental black eye from Sun's DiJonai Carrington.
- LA Times
Shohei Ohtani 'could end up at 60-60.' His ex-team, Angels, may post worst record in history
Shohei Ohtani is trying to become the first 60-60 player with six regular-season games remaining. The Dodgers star has 53 home runs and 55 stolen bases.
- RotoWire.com
Fantasy Hockey: 8 breakout candidates for the 2024-25 NHL season
Which players are primed for a breakout campaign in fantasy hockey leagues? RotoWire's Corey Abbott looks at eight potential candidates, including Stars' Wyatt Johnston.
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: 16 players to start or sit in Week 4
Week 4 will get started before you know it. Here are 16 players to start or sit for the second fantasy football matchup of the season.
- People
Alexis Ohanian Says Daughter Olympia, 7, Won't Play Pro Sports Until She's Paid Fairly: 'Challenge Accepted'
The Reddit co-founder shares his two daughters — Olympia and Adira — with wife Serena Williams
- Yahoo Sports
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Bills look like best team in football, take top spot
The Bills have been on an incredible hot streak to start this season.
- The Canadian Press
Analysis: Verstappen shows his petty side when FIA foolishly punishes him for cursing
Max Verstappen said a bad word — it started with an F — in a formal news conference to describe how his race car was performing. The man who called for Verstappen to be punished also drew sharp criticism for his own choice of words.
- Anfield Watch
Rodri injury forces Arne Slot to make CONTROVERSIAL decision
Rodri has suffered a major injury and is out of Manchester City’s season. That could force Arne Slot into a controversial decision.Everyone knows that modern football is a clustered, never-take-your...
- USA TODAY Sports
Week 4 fantasy football rankings: 30 risers and fallers
Week 4 expert fantasy football rankings for PPR, half-PPR, and standard leagues to help with waiver wire claims and roster decisions.
- USA TODAY Sports
Jerry Jones after Ravens run over Cowboys: 'We couldn't afford Derrick Henry'
Jerry Jones watched his Cowboys get trampled by Derrick Henry and the Ravens, but the owner still didn't regret not shelling out for the star RB.
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
The Rangers Contract Battle Has Turned Into A War
Here's The Maven's opinion on Igor Shesterkin's contract situation.
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy football waiver wire: 10 players to add for NFL Week 4
With a new starting quarterback and several NFL teams' offensive schemes evolving, we look at the most interesting pickups for the upcoming NFL slate.