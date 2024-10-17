'Great space-saver': This 2-tier under-sink organizer is down to $30 at Amazon

The bottom pull-out tray means you'll be able to grab whatever you need, wherever it is.

Is the space under your bathroom sink turning into a black hole of shampoo bottles, toothpaste, body lotion, hair styling tools and who knows what else? And don't even get us started on the stuff that clutters up the kitchen: sponges, dish soap, sprayers ... the list goes on. A good under-sink organizer can corral your gear, making it easy to see what's there and grab what you need without having to rifle through a mess. The popular Bukfen Under-Sink Organizer will completely turn that disaster zone into a neat space you'll feel good about. Right now, you get it for just $30 at Amazon when you apply the on-page coupon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You can't really put a price on feeling zen when you open up an under-sink cabinet, but if you could, $30 is a hot deal. With that in mind, if you're considering it, we'd recommend adding it to your cart while you can get it at a discount. And if you think you'll need more than one, this two-pack is another great bargain.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The under-sink organizer features two tiers — a top rack that's perfect for small items and a roomier bottom rack that slides out, making it super easy to quickly grab what you need.

The unique L-shaped design works around pipes, your garbage disposal and more. The top rack can actually be installed on the left or right, giving you even more options. It's made from steel and can hold up to 50 pounds, so you can really pack things in. The trays are also removable and washable in case of spills. There are even four sticky hooks in case you prefer to secure it in place.

While this is technically an under-sink organizer, it looks sleek enough to put out on your bathroom counter. It also works as a handy rack for spices and other cooking essentials.

You might even be able to fit two of these under your sink for maximum organization. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers rave about how helpful this organizer is.

Pros 👍

"My cabinets under my sink had become so messy," said a five-star reviewer. "With this organizer, it looks so much better. I can actually find everything I need at a glance. The sliding bottom shelf makes getting items out so convenient."

Said another shopper: "Wow! ... It took a royal mess and made it into a much, much less mess..."

A fellow fan said the organizer is "perfect for what I needed." They added, "Helped to organize underneath my kitchen sink and easy to assemble!"

Shared another satisfied customer: "Great space-saver. This really helped save space and get things organized under the kitchen sink. Before it was just everything thrown under there. Now we know where things are and there is room."

Cons 👎

Some customers said they'd be more satisfied if the shelves were adjustable.

"After I added the first one under the sink, I bought a second one for the bathroom," wrote a repeat buyer. "Great size, wish you could control the height of the top shelf, but it works fine. Love them."

This reviewer agreed: "The product is pretty good and very easy to install. The distance between the first and second trays, however, is short and you can’t put long cans on the first tray." (Note: This version has adjustable height and has a discount coupon.)

Another organizational must? This Calmbee 9-in-1 Kitchen Drawer Organizer, which also happens to be on sale:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

