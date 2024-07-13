Green beans with garlic, butter and parsley recipe

This sweet and savoury dish is delicious on its own or as a side dish - Lizzie Mayson

My mother-in-law, Josselyne, has been making these green beans for many years, and this is probably the simplest and nicest way to serve them, especially when they are in season. The garlic butter with the parsley and the sweet, tender green beans is a magical combination that could be eaten on its own or as a side dish.

Timings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves

4 as a side dish

Ingredients

500g fine green beans

100g unsalted butter

1 garlic clove, crushed to a paste with a little salt

2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley

Method

Add the green beans to a large saucepan of boiling salted water and cook for 5 minutes after the water has come back to the boil. Drain into a colander. Wash the pan and place back on the stove over a medium heat. Add the butter and, when it has melted, add the crushed garlic in salt and the parsley, then add the green beans and cook slowly for 5 minutes, turning occasionally so the ingredients are mixed well together. Check the seasoning: you probably will not need any salt as the garlic is already salty. Finish off with some black pepper and serve in a warm bowl in the middle of the table.

Recipe from Verdura by Theo Randall (Quadrille, £28)