Greta Gerwig finally addresses Oscar snub

During an interview with Time for its Women of the Year profile, the filmmaker pointed out that she and her partner Noah Baumbach were still nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. "A friend's mom said to me, 'I can't believe you didn't get nominated,'" Greta recalled. "I said, 'But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.' She was like, 'Oh, that's wonderful for you!' I was like, 'I know!'". Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie in the box office hit, also missed out on a nomination for Best Leading Actress, sparking outcry online.