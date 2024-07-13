Your Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Need A Mushroom Filling

Sure, grilled cheese sandwiches taste exceptionally good at restaurants, but you can also whip up a gourmet-style meal at home by upgrading a basic recipe with the easy addition of mushrooms. This grilled cheese sandwich made with mushrooms from Tasting Table recipe developer Ksenia Prints is the kind of lunchtime meal that will have you sorted out until dinner time, and the earthy, textural inclusion can help turn even a quick office lunch into something worth celebrating.

You have plenty of options when it comes to choosing mushrooms to fold into your sandwiches. Whether you prefer making your grilled cheese sandwiches with cheddar and Gruyere or want to add a bit of spice with pimento cheese, you can choose mushrooms to complement the flavors of the cheeses you want to use for lunch. Cremini, portobello, and oyster mushrooms are reliable additions to any meal, and when cooked in seasoned garlic butter and pressed between slices of toasted sourdough, you're setting yourself up for culinary success with an umami-forward creation.

Take A Walk On The Wild Side

Use one type of mushroom to make your sandwich or mix up different kinds of mushrooms to make a filling that offers a rewarding burst of flavor. Incorporate fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary into the mushroom spread or spice up your sandwiches with drizzles of hot sauce. This easy recipe can be kept simple, too, with a quick sprinkling of salt and freshly ground pepper for an equally satisfying dish.

While you're in an experimental cooking mood, look to pair unique bread loaves with your cheesy mushroom recipes. From artisan loaves to challah slices, sandwiches made with these buttery, toasted pieces will be anything but a disappointment. Plus, this delicious sandwich recipe can easily be wrapped up in foil and cooked campsite, offering a fresh take on fireside meals that you cook with the mushrooms you foraged during your outdoor adventures. Served golden, warm, and melty, the only item you'll need to remember to grab is an extra handful of napkins.

