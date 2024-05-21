Ground handlers perform dance routine with aircraft marshalling wands

Forget planes, London Luton Airport ground handlers were waving their arms in the air for a whole different reason - as they performed a ‘high-octane’ dance routine featuring their iconic aircraft marshalling wands. The group of 21 unveiled their talents beside the runway to Joel Corry’s hit ‘Head & Heart’ to signal the start of the much-anticipated Radio 1’s Big Weekend, which is kicking off in Luton’s Stockwood Park this Friday. Led by celebrity choreographer, Remi Black – who has previously worked with six-time BRITS award-winner and R1BW headliner RAYE - the routine took several hours to perfect and featured high-vis vests, headphones, and illuminated signalling wands. Supported by LLA colleagues from across the airport and talented local dancers from Luton College and Next Gen Youth Theatre, the wands and multi-coloured LED sticks lit up the runway - turning the heads of passengers landing and waiting to take off nearby.