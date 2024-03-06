Grown-up suits for men are back, according to Saint Laurent

In the world of luxury fashion, an impeccable suit is a pretty rare thing these days, argues Stephen Doig - Scott A Garfitt

A suit. Double-breasted, softly draped in shape and in a delicious caramel hue, worn with a shirt and tie (remember those?) and serious, blocky squared-toed shoes. Doesn’t sound like a statement-maker, does it? Except in the world of luxury fashion, an impeccable suit for a man who doesn’t want to dress like a hyperactive Gen Zedder is actually a pretty rare thing these days. Saint Laurent’s latest men’s show in Paris made the case for just that kind of elevated sophistication, and the return to a grown-up kind of dressing that’s been painfully lacking on the men’s catwalks for a while.

Blocky squared-toed shoes featured throughout the show - Alessandro Lucioni

Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 2024 - Alessandro Lucioni

If you’re the type of guy who wants experimental fripperies, gender-fluid forms and a whole lot of white noise in how you dress (see the spangled jeans at Gucci, or costumey cowboy outfits at Louis Vuitton) then fashion’s got you well covered. Casual is king in 2024, and the humble art of making an excellent suit seems almost antiquated amid all the bells and whistles. But Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello doubled down on his message and focused solely on the precision and cut of a really great suit.

The looks revolved around the notions of precision and cut - Alessandro Lucioni

Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 2024 - Alessandro Lucioni

They came in their various forms; single-breasted, lean and black, or the more corporate-speak style language of chalk and pinstripes, and then a series of soft-structure, fluid and easy double-breasted suits in every shade of cappuccino, nutmeg and stone you could imagine. No trainers or attempts to “modernise” the suit, just upright shirting and serious shoes.

'Soft-structure, fluid and easy double-breasted suits in every shade of cappuccino, nutmeg and stone' - Alessandro Lucioni

Tailoring has always been a backbone of the house, this being the very one that invented the concept of the modern tuxedo with Yves Saint Laurent’s exploration of Le Smoking in 1966, and those evening looks also featured in the show; inky black tuxedos with narrow waists, exaggerated shoulders and lean trousers. Betty Catroux, Saint Laurent’s original androgynous muse, sat alongside Kering boss Francois-Henri Pinault in one of her signature Le Smoking tuxedos, the finest example of the power of great tailoring for all.

Inky black tuxedos with narrow waists, exaggerated shoulders and lean trousers featured in the collection - Alessandro Lucioni

There was less of the decadent, louche side of Saint Laurent – silken shirts made with after-dark debauchery in mind and theatrical, exaggerated bows on collars – and more of the serious, substantial mode of dressing that’s been lacking amid a rising tide of sportswear in men’s fashion over the past decade. Shirts and ties instead of cargo shorts and high-top trainers, and an acknowledgement that men of a certain vintage don’t want to dress like hyperactive five-year-olds in hoodies and day-glo.

This was a show about shirts and ties instead of shorts and trainers, writes Doig - Alessandro Lucioni

The heavy-duty black leather coats, cocooning in shape and armour-like in their solidity, called to mind the 1960s beatnik collections of Saint Laurent when he was a young designer taking the helm of Christian Dior. Not that the collection was particularly nostalgic; instead Vaccarello made a compelling case for the 21st-century man who’s tired of the dress-down approach and wants to dress like the grown-up he is.

Black leather coats came in various guises, cocooning in shape and armour-like in their solidity - Alessandro Lucioni

More from the show...

Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 2024 - getty

Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 2024 - getty

Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 2024 - getty

Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 2024 - getty

Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 2024 - getty